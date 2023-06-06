SEABOURN UNVEILS POWERHOUSE LINE-UP OF SPEAKERS FOR SEABOURN CONVERSATIONS ONBOARD ENRICHMENT PROGRAM

The Seabourn Conversations summer and fall 2023 season includes Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; royal butler Grant Harrold; and former head of MI5, Dame Stella Rimington

SEATTLE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, announced a powerhouse line up of speakers for its Seabourn Conversations program during the summer and fall 2023 seasons. Designed to enlighten, inform and entertain guests, the complimentary onboard enrichment program offers guests the chance to interact with the finest minds in science, history, culture and dining. Scheduled speakers include Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak; Royal Butler Grant Harrold; former head of MI5, Dame Stella Rimington; Michelin Star Chef Robert Thompson; and more.

The conversations will take place on Seabourn voyages between June and November 2023 and follow several themes from royalty and wine interests to expedition and culture. Each speaker will offer fascinating insights, expert opinions and enlightening conversations while presenting lectures, sharing meals, adventuring ashore, and socializing with guests throughout the voyage.

"Seabourn is known to provide extraordinary experiences for extraordinary people. We are proud to offer a phenomenal lineup of accomplished speakers for our Seabourn Conversations program, creating truly enriching 'Seabourn Moments' for guests while they experience Seabourn's uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service," says Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Seabourn attracts like-minded, accomplished, and outstanding people. This program lives up to this promise, and we are so delighted to bring onboard these distinguished speakers who are leaders in their respective fields."

Upcoming speakers in the Seabourn Conversations program include the following:

Steve Wozniak , Apple Co-founder

June 11-25, 2023 | Seabourn Ovation roundtrip from Copenhagen

A Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist for more than 40 years,has helped shape the computing industry with his design of Apple's first line of products the Apple I and II. He also influenced the popular Macintosh. In 1976, Wozniak andfounded Apple Computer Inc. with Wozniak's Apple I personal computer.

Explorers and adventurers

July 2-16, 2023 | Seabourn Venture roundtrip from Reykjavik

Alison Levine - Seabourn Venture Godmother Alison Levine is a history-making polar explorer and mountaineer. She served as team captain of the first American Women's Everest Expedition and was one of only 20 people to have climbed the highest peak on each continent and skied to the North and South Poles. When not challenging herself outdoors, Levine focuses on training others to become strong leaders. She was a contributing author to the book "Leadership in Dangerous Situations."

Heidemarie M. Stefanyshyn-Piper is a former NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain, having served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years. Selected as an astronaut by NASA, she is a veteran of two space flights in 2006 and 2008, logging almost 28 days in space where she has completed five spacewalks.

Seabourn Venture Godmother Alison Levine is a history-making polar explorer and mountaineer. She served as team captain of the first American Women's Everest Expedition and was one of only 20 people to have climbed the highest peak on each continent and skied to the North and South Poles. When not challenging herself outdoors, Levine focuses on training others to become strong leaders. She was a contributing author to the book "Leadership in Dangerous Situations."is a former NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain, having served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years. Selected as an astronaut by NASA, she is a veteran of two space flights in 2006 and 2008, logging almost 28 days in space where she has completed five spacewalks.has worked in extreme and remote environments, including, and the North Pole. As a research M.D. for the European Space Agency, she overwintered inat spaceflight analog 'Concordia,' otherwise known as 'White Mars,' where she researched the effects of isolation and extreme environment.

Chef Robert Thompson , Youngest chef to receive a Michelin Star

Aug 1-25, 2023 | Seabourn Quest London to Quebec

Born in, celebrated chefacquired a love of cooking at just 10 years old. In 2007, Robert became the youngest chef to be awarded ain his own right. He achieved this at Winteringham Fields,, before earning a star at The Hambrough on the. Guests will enjoy a live cooking demonstration, experience Robert's Guest Chef dinner menu in the Colonnade and have an opportunity to book a bespoke tasting menu with premium wines. Chef Robert will also be sailing on Seabourn Sojourn June 29 – July 13, 2024 from Lisbon to Dover and Sept. 7 – 21, 2024 roundtrip from Dover

Dame Stella Rimington , Former Director General MI5

Oct 29 – Nov 5, 2023 | Seabourn Ovation from Barcelona to Rome

Dameis known as the role model for the character "M" played by Damein the James Bond 007 films. Appointed Director General of MI5 in 1992, she was the first woman to take the post and the first Director General to be publicly named in the Government's new spirit of open-ness. She retired in. A best-selling thriller writer, she chaired the Judging Panel for the Booker Prize for Fiction in 2012.

Royal Interest Voyage

Nov 5-11, 2023 | Seabourn Encore from Athens, Greece to Tenedos, Turkey

Grand Harrold, Royal Butler- Regarded as a leading UK Etiquette Expert, Royal Commentator, British Entertainer, and Broadcaster, Grant also works with and advises Royals and their households across the globe. A popular Seabourn speaker, Grant will talk about his life as the Royal Butler – and will even host a Royal Etiquette class.

Regarded as a leading UK Etiquette Expert, Royal Commentator, British Entertainer, and Broadcaster, Grant also works with and advises Royals and their households across the globe. A popular Seabourn speaker, Grant will talk about his life as the Royal Butler – and will even host a Royal Etiquette class.- Brian has been photographer to the royals for many years, capturing the wedding ofson, photographing Majesty the Queen Mother at Clarence House and Her Royal Highness Princess Margaret at Kensington Palace, producing the official portraits of Her Majesty The Queen's 70th birthday, photographingand more. He has also photographed stars such as Sting,in, Bowie,and more.

Justin Van Breda , Renowned Interior Designer

Nov 5-12, 2023 | Seabourn Ovation from Rome to Barcelona

Born inwas educated in English and Politics at Stellenbosch University before turning toward the creative world of design. He studied at Design Time School of Interior Design inbefore venturing toon what was going to be a year out. In early 1999 he started working forat NH Design and within 9 months was made Creative Director. During late 2001, he returned toto curate his first furniture collection, pieces of which still form the backbone of the designs. Still working closely with, Justin's outreach and workshop programs are very close to his heart, and he has a great appreciation for the craftsmen and designers he brings together to collaborate in the name of creative endeavor.

Wine Interest Voyage

Nov 12-19, 2023 | Seabourn Encore from Istanbul, Turkey to Athens, Greece

World Wine Guys - Wine, spirits, food and travel writers, educators, television presenters, emcees and hosts, as well as award-winning journalists and best-selling and award-winning authors, Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen are the wine editors at Robb Report Magazine. Mike is also the official taster for Spanish wines at Wine Enthusiast.

Sailing from Istanbul , this voyage includes special interest wine and food experiences ashore. Onboard, guests will be entertained by world-renowned wine experts with talks, tastings, pairing advice, together with premium 'wine and dining' opportunities. Wine, spirits, food and travel writers, educators, television presenters, emcees and hosts, as well as award-winning journalists and best-selling and award-winning authors,andare the wine editors at Robb Report Magazine. Mike is also the official taster for Spanish wines at Wine Enthusiast.A journalist, newspaper columnist, award-winning wine writer and broadcaster, Will is most widely known for his writing in The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times, and is currently Vice President of the Sunday Times Wine Club. For more than a decade he has published a weekly column on drinks, formerly in The Wall Street Journal and now The Sunday Times. His humorous, informed, down-to-earth writing has been recognized in both the Glenfiddich and Roederer wine writing Awards.Sailing from, this voyage includes special interest wine and food experiences ashore. Onboard, guests will be entertained by world-renowned wine experts with talks, tastings, pairing advice, together with premium 'wine and dining' opportunities.

