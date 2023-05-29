Chinese city woos global buyers for local products

QUZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

An aerial photo shows the city of Quzhou. [File photo/China.org.cn] (PRNewswire)

Quzhou city in Zhejiang province is staging an online exhibition of its products to woo global buyers.

The online exhibition mainly showcases the city's flagship products, from caviar, outdoor tents, to doors and fire-fighting equipment. Other products on exhibition include textiles, clothing, footwear, hats, and chemicals.

Well served by a transportation network integrating high-speed railways, express highways, air transportation, and shipping, the eastern Chinese city has a thriving trade sector.

For more information about Quzhou's products, please visit the official exhibition website at http://qz.china.com.cn/node_1008163.htm.

Interested parties can contact the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Quzhou Committee by phone at +86-570-8021017, by fax at +86-570-3030000, or by email at qzccpit@163.com. (Xu Ping)

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2023-05/29/content_85817968.htm

