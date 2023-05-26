This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including plans for a new solar panel manufacturing facility in Oklahoma.
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 3M Forward highlights major global trends, and how 3M materials science innovations help the world build a brighter future
"We see the broadening consensus for climate action and growing demand for innovative and sustainable solutions reaching an inflection point," said Gayle Schueller, 3M senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Our robust innovation pipeline allows us—and our customers—to accelerate and scale up existing science-based solutions in the critical areas of decarbonization, energy transition and circular economy."
- Enel Selects Oklahoma as Site for Planned Solar PV Cell & Panel Manufacturing Facility The factory, which is expected to have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), represents an initial investment in excess of 1 billion USD and is anticipated to create around 1,000 new direct permanent jobs by 2025. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and it's anticipated that the first panels will be available to the market by the end of 2024.
- Interplex new Battery Interconnect System Empowering Next-gen EV Batteries
Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director, Interplex, said, "Our Cell-PLX™ interconnect platform automates the battery interconnection process – a high-volume solution that will deliver substantial time and cost savings. It also offers significant recycling and cell replacement advantages, which can positively impact the environment."
- Modine Recommends Top Tips for Creating Comfortable K-12 Classrooms
As part of their continued commitment to providing schools with the HVAC solutions and education necessary to maintain pristine indoor air quality (IAQ), Modine recommends some top tips for maintaining great IAQ while summer programs are in session.
- Energy Capital Vietnam Applauds Vietnamese Government for Approval of Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8)
Gas is poised to become Vietnam's primary power source by 2030, supplemented by renewable energy, offering reduced emissions and improved environmental impact over coal.
- LONGi North America Partners with the Footprint Project to Deliver Accessible Solar Energy for Disaster Response
LONGi will donate nearly 1,000 high-efficiency solar modules of varying sizes to the Footprint Project, totaling over 16 kW of capacity – the largest donation of solar modules the organization has ever received.
- World Fuel Services and Neste Sign Supply Agreement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
This agreement provides World Fuel with greater access to the currently limited supply of SAF available for European commercial, business, and general aviation customers. Increasing the accessibility of renewable fuels like SAF worldwide is a key tenet of World Fuel's mission to enable its customers and partners to decarbonize their operations.
- TDK Ventures launches $150 million Fund EX1 to invest in energy and climate tech startups
"Fund EX1 bolsters our conviction in supporting entrepreneurs who are creating pioneering technologies in the energy transformation and decarbonization sectors," said Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures. "Our commitment to early-stage innovative startups in climate tech is poised to help accelerate our world toward carbon neutrality."
- Pilot Flying J revs up for a 10 out of 10 summer with giveaway, gas savings and more
From May 22 – September 5, 2023, travelers can save 10 cents off every gallon of gas at more than 800 participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 travel centers.
- Scout Clean Energy Closes on Persimmon Creek Wind Farm Sale to Evergy
Persimmon achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma. The renewable energy generated from Persimmon will serve customers in Evergy's service area.
- Reclaimed Kentucky Coal Mine Sees the Sun Shining on New Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Toyota
The Martiki site has clear access to light from the sun, making it an ideal location for reclamation and the installation of solar photovoltaic panels for electricity generation. Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-2023.
- SQM Announces Long-Term Lithium Supply Agreement with Ford Motor Company
The agreement between Ford and SQM will ensure the supply of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, essential components to manufacture high-performance electric vehicle batteries. The origin of SQM's lithium should help Ford vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) consumer tax credit and will help support its plans to produce electric vehicles and expand its presence in the global electric mobility markets.
Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Superior Gold Inc. and Modine.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire