Shea McGee to Release Debut Design Book, The Art of Home, with Harper Horizon on September 12, 2023

The long-awaited design book from the New York Times bestselling author showcases the beautiful spaces behind Studio McGee and the tools needed for crafting them on your own.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior design superstar, bestselling author, and host of the EMMY-nominated Netflix's series Dream Home Makeover, Shea McGee will release her highly anticipated design book, The Art of Home: A Designer Guide to Creating an Elevated Yet Approachable Home on September 12, 2023 with Harper Horizon.

Whether it's through her thriving design business, Studio McGee, or her online community of over five million followers, Shea has shown the world how the principles of high-end design can be applied to any home on any budget. In her first-ever design book, Shea takes us through every room of the house, starting with an explanation of process and then guiding the way to a cohesive design for our entryways, living rooms, kitchens, offices, kids' rooms, and even our utility rooms, balancing her signature aesthetic of sophisticated design and livable functionality.

"What I love about design is the opportunity to dream and then will that vision into existence," said Shea. "I am passionate about sharing that ethos whether it's through social media, my new Sessions on MasterClass, and now my latest labor of love: The Art of Home. Shortly after the release of this book in September, we will celebrate ten years of Studio McGee. The Art of Home is the culmination of all of that work. I am proud of the spaces we've designed over the years, as you'll see on these beautiful pages, and to be able to share some of the lessons I've learned along the way so you can create a home that feels authentically you."

In 2020, Shea and her husband Syd McGee released Make Life Beautiful, their New York Times bestselling autobiography which offered fans an insider and intimate look into how they built their business.

"Shea is a designer's designer. Whether you are a professional designer or just a weekend aficionado looking for new ideas, this is the book for you. I can't recommend it highly enough," said Matt Baugher, SVP and Publisher of Harper Horizon.

The Art of Home is as functional as it is heart-stoppingly beautiful, and it will maintain a presence in your home for years to come. In a video shared on Studio McGee's social media, Shea gave the first look at the upcoming new book.

Join Shea as she teaches us to dream and then shows us how to make it reality. The Art of Home is available for pre-order today here.

About Shea McGee:

Shea McGee founded her design firm, Studio McGee, with her husband Syd in 2014 and together with their team, she has designed hundreds of homes across the country. As their design portfolio and following grew, it paved the way for the launch of their e-commerce brand, McGee & Co., two years later. Their popular Netflix series, Dream Home Makeover, is entering its third season. With a vision that beautiful design can be approachable, they have become one of the leading innovators in the interior design industry. Their firm has become a premiere online retail destination and continues to share their light-filled aesthetic with millions.

