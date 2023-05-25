MIDCOM Data Expands Offerings To Complement Automated Warehouses

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse automation and smart warehouses are revolutionizing the logistics and fulfillment landscape. Sophisticated automation technologies are transforming how businesses operate by streamlining processes, reducing labor costs, and minimizing errors. As a leader in warehouse automation solutions, MIDCOM offers an array of products and services that support companies as they transition toward full automation.

The Future of Logistics and Fulfillment

MIDCOM offers a range of products and services that help warehouses transition toward full automation.

Warehouse automation leverages cutting-edge technology, robotics, and software to optimize operations within a warehouse.

With a suite of cutting-edge tools and technologies at their disposal, businesses can increase efficiency, accuracy, and productivity while reducing costs and human errors.

In a fast-moving and ever-evolving market, adopting warehouse automation has become essential for companies looking to stay competitive and meet growing consumer demands.

MIDCOM's Solutions for Warehouse Automation

MIDCOM offers a range of products and services that help warehouses transition toward full automation.

Comprehensive automation depends on technology, software, people, and processes working in unison. An automated warehouse is only as strong as the sum of its parts – MIDCOM is committed to offering the products and services required for cutting-edge automation.

Our innovative technological solutions enhance warehouse performance and unlock efficiency gains while simultaneously reducing costs.

Thermal Label Printers

Industrial-grade barcode label printers are vital for accurately labeling products and tracking them as they move throughout the warehouse and logistics pipeline.

Thermal printers support automation systems, streamlining the identification and tracking of items, which is crucial when relying on machines and equipment.

As a certified Zebra partner, MIDCOM offers all of Zebra's latest products, offering top-of-the-line thermal label printers that cater to the specific needs of automated warehouses.

Wearable Barcode Scanners (Proglove)

Although warehouse automation reduces the reliance on human labor, human intervention is often necessary for fulfillment.

Wearable barcode scanners like Proglove enable warehouse workers to fulfill, pack, and pick products efficiently. These innovative devices incorporate barcode scanners into a glove, so workers can scan and process packages without carrying a traditional handheld scanner.

By integrating Proglove into their operations, businesses can support and optimize the human element of their workforce.

MIDCOM: Delivering Cutting-Edge Warehouse Automation For Your Business

Warehouse automation is the future of logistics and fulfillment, offering unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings.

As businesses continue to adopt automation technologies, investing in solutions that support and enhance these systems is essential.

MIDCOM's thermal label printers and wearable barcode scanners, such as Proglove, provide the necessary tools for companies to embrace cutting-edge warehouse automation.

To learn more about MIDCOM's solutions for warehouse automation and how they can support your business's transition toward full automation, contact MIDCOM today.

View original content:

SOURCE MIDCOM Data Technologies