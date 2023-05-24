Werner Announces New Innovations in Step Ladder Tops and Tool Storage for Construction and Trade Professionals

New Ladder Tops Solve Unique Tool Storage Solutions for Fiberglass Step Ladders; Increased Functionality and Productivity Enhancements Provide Convenient and Portable Storage of Tools and Parts

ITASCA, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, today announces the introduction of two new ladder innovations, including more multi-functional LOCKTOP™ ladder tops for Werner fiberglass step ladders and a first of its kind, LOCK-IN™ Tool Bag. Both solutions offer unique, innovative options for ladder storage on and off the ladder. Based on customer insights and recent survey data, users believe it is very important for each tool to have a designated storage space on the ladder. These two new products were designed for electricians, carpenters, HVAC, commercial contractors and facilities managers who need safe, secure storage that minimizes trips up and down the ladder.

"Our new step ladder LOCKTOP tops and the LOCK-IN Tool Bag increase functionality for a wide variety of construction and trades professionals," said Diana Arshin, Senior Product Manager at WernerCo. We designed these integrated storage options for safe use and maximum productivity at the top of the ladder, where our professionals need it most. The new ladder tops offer more than 10 storage options, including patented features such as a designated location for an impact driver and our LOCKTOP receivers that allow the user to extend their ladder top with exclusive LOCK-IN accessories like our new tool bag."

Added Functionality Aligns with Professional Preferences

Developed with commercial contractors and specialty trades in mind, the Werner LOCKTOP ladder tops are incorporated into the NXT, 6200, and 6300 series of Fiberglass Step Ladders The NXT ladders have enhanced tops that include storage compartments and inserts for a wide variety of professionals' most used tools, including hand tools, paint cans and trays, a tape measure, drills and more. The center insert was specially designed to hold impact drivers, one of the most used power tools. The new ladder tops also come with carabiner holes to tether tools to the ladder top, reducing the potential of dropping equipment.

The 6200 and 6300 series of Fiberglass Step ladders also have advanced ladder tops, including all of the features of the NXT Series, plus the addition of a metal mounting plate for magnetic accessories, such as lights and levels as well as extra carabiner holes to tether more tools to the ladder. These new additions can create greater safety by reducing the potential of dropped tools, increasing visibility with lighting accessories, and ensuring productivity by eliminating the number of trips up and down the ladder.

Both new innovative ladder tops come with the duty rating integrated into the top to assist in selection of the best ladder for the specific application needs.

New First of Its Kind: LOCK-IN™ Tool Bag: Safely Secures to Ladder Top

Designed for those professionals who want access to a whole assortment of tools at their fingertips, the Werner Model ACBAG15 LOCK-IN Tool Bag provides maximum access and flexibility for the way contractors work. The patented LOCK-IN technology easily locks into the newly updated LOCKTOP and is compatible with our Fiberglass Step Ladder LOCKTOPS going back over 10 years. The tool bag allows industry users the ability to safely store and access a wide range of tools, fittings and parts needed on top of the ladder just as they would working on the ground.

The new tool bag features a shoulder strap to ensure safety while allowing for three points of contact while climbing. It is designed with water resistant material for harsh conditions on the jobsite and the interior and exterior pockets include velcro closure for additional tools or personal item storage. Additional highlights, include a removable divider for precise tool or fitting organization, a tool storage clip for expanded storage outside the bag, and a durable anti-slip plastic bottom.

The Werner Ladder Tops and LOCK-IN Tool Bag are now available nationally online and in-stores at professional distributors. For more information or to find a dealer, please visit wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered for maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com.

CONTACT: Angie Maddox, angie@seedatl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Werner