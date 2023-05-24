The new website, WeAreWhatWeBreathe.com, will serve as a "dynamic hub" for the importance of indoor air quality.

CHANTILLY, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA), the leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, today announced the launch of WeAreWhatWeBreathe.com, a new website designed to raise public awareness for indoor air pollution and how indoor air quality (IAQ) improvements can help improve occupant's health.

SMACNA Launches New Website to Raise Awareness for Indoor Air Quality (PRNewswire)

This comprehensive site operates as a one-stop-shop for visitors to explore how ventilation, airflow and indoor air quality impact schools, homes and office settings. Visitors can learn about the Ventilation Verification assessment, an important physical examination of a building's HVAC system made by trained and certified HVAC or Testing, Adjusting & Balancing technicians. The site also includes a guide to identifying federal and state funding opportunities to support HVAC system improvements and a locator to find a trained local HVAC professional.

"The pandemic shined a much-needed light on indoor air quality and some of the major health concerns arising in our schools, homes and workplaces," said Aaron Hilger, SMACNA's Chief Executive Officer. "As a standard-setting organization, SMACNA is proud to play a leading role in addressing the impact of poor ventilation and air quality on our lives. We are hopeful this website will be a helpful resource, while also instilling a sense of urgency for building owners and school systems to provide tenants with the clean, quality air they deserve."

The EPA's Science Advisory Board ranks indoor air quality (IAQ) among the top five environmental risks to public health. Inside our workplaces, homes and schools, exposure to air pollutants can be 2x to 5x worse than outdoors due to poor ventilation rates and underperforming HVAC systems.

To learn more about indoor air pollutants and the need for better ventilation, visit WeAreWhatWeBreathe.com.

ABOUT SMACNA:

SMACNA is an international trade association representing 3,500 contributing contractor firms and is a leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry. SMACNA members are responsible for effectively delivering the clean air Americans breathe in offices, homes, and hospitals; for many of the attractive facades you see on today's stadiums and office buildings; and for the comfortable, healthy, and safe living environments in which our citizens live out their daily lives. SMACNA has national offices in Chantilly, Va., outside of Washington, D.C., and on Capitol Hill. For more information, visit www.SMACNA.org.

Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA)