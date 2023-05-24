Shipium and Lone Star Overnight Partner to Bring Personal Rapid Delivery to the Southwest

The partnership makes LSO's trusted network an immediate option on Shipium's platform

SEATTLE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce shippers, today announced a partnership with Lone Star Overnight (LSO), the leading carrier servicing the Southwest.

LSO, headquartered in Plano, Texas, has been a trusted regional carrier to the Southwest for over 25 years, and reaches over 100,000 consumers every day. Customers enjoy the speed of a courier combined with the discipline of a carrier which results in LSO being a consistently great partner.

Shipium is the leading e-commerce shipping platform for retailers and 3PLs. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. The company services large shippers who transition to a multi-carrier strategy, and need reliable carrier options like LSO throughout the Southwest.

Consumer expectations have consistently shifted over the last decade, which has put pressure on businesses to evolve their shipping operations. Heightened expectations around faster speed, increased reliability, and lower costs have been passed down to carriers. LSO has benefited from this shift, with volumes increasing 50% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to its competitive prices and reliably fast regional service.

The technology powering Shipium's platform ensures that a great customer delivery experience is always met at affordable costs. The key component is fast carrier onboarding and enterprise-level carrier management. Shippers looking to add LSO to their network will find it easier and faster to do so with Shipium.

"Shipper's value working with a trusted partner like LSO, but legacy shipping technology can make it difficult to utilize our superior regional services," said Steve Toney, Chief Commercial Officer at LSO. "We love it when a customer uses Shipium because that means LSO can be immediately used, making the delivery experience better for everyone."

"LSO continues to be a trusted partner for shippers in the Southwest with their personal rapid delivery network," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are excited to be the enterprise option for LSO customers."

ABOUT LSO

Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) headquartered in Plano, Texas over the last 30 years has become a leading regional parcel delivery company. LSO has a network of 30 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions. Coverage area includes Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas. Tennessee, and Kansas. LSO's service area reaches approximately 40% of the USA population consisting of approximately 140 million people and potential e-commerce customers.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is the premium enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com .

