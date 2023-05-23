VidCruiter launches Oracle Recruiting Cloud partnership

MONCTON, NB, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - VidCruiter is now partnered and integrated with Oracle's new Oracle Recruiting Cloud (ORC) platform.

VidCruiter partners with Oracle. (CNW Group/VidCruiter.) (PRNewswire)

This partnership enhances ORC by providing video interviewing (pre-recorded and live video) , skills testing , interview scheduling , automated reference checking , and SMS communications within the platform, giving users the tools to create personalized and mobile experiences for every candidate.

In only a few clicks, ORC users can launch video interviews, schedule all interviews (in-person, hybrid, or video), and verify employment history, helping drive efficiency and maintain a positive candidate experience.

"Our goal at VidCruiter is to be the perfect applicant tracking system add-on and this partnership enables all of Oracle's clients to now get this benefit" says JF Poirier, Head of Partnerships at VidCruiter. "Your hiring process sets the tone for your candidate's long-term relationship with your organization. This is especially crucial in a candidate-centric market like the one we find ourselves in today."

VidCruiter's screening and interviewing solutions are now available as part of Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM).

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Human Resources, Sales, Service, Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit Oracle.com .

About VidCruiter

VidCruiter , founded in 2012 as a pioneer in video interview technology, provides end-to-end recruitment software. With over a decade of global experience, VidCruiter delivers an equitable interview experience for hiring managers and candidates. Powered by interview intelligence and robust automation, VidCruiter easily integrates with leading HR tools to drive evidence-based decisions by your hiring team while facilitating interview compliance.

