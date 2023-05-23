UCB and Veeva Collaborate to Advance the Patient Experience in Clinical Trials

Companies collaborate to set a new standard for patient-centric digital clinical trials

BRUSSELS and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a collaboration that will focus on technology-driven solutions aimed at improving the patient experience and trial efficiency. The collaboration will see UCB adopt Veeva ePRO and Veeva eConsent, to provide a patient-centric, digital experience to study participants and actively influence the strategic direction of these and other applications based on learnings. Together, Veeva and UCB aim to set a new industry standard for digital clinical trials with multiple applications that meet the unique needs of patients.

"The partnership between UCB and Veeva presents a significant opportunity to drive progress in clinical study execution," said Iris Loew-Friedrich, executive vice president and chief medical officer at UCB. "By delivering digital clinical trials, we reduce the burden on participants and sites, improve trial accessibility, and ensure patients are at the heart of everything we do."

Veeva ePRO simplifies the design, management, and completion of electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) with seamless data flow among sponsors, sites, and patients. Veeva eConsent simplifies the set-up, completion, and review of consent for patients, sites, and study teams. Both applications are available to patients through MyVeeva for Patients, which provides one point of access for all their clinical trial actions, scheduling, and communications. Veeva ePRO and Veeva eConsent are part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, a set of integrated capabilities that simplify the technology landscape of clinical trials for both clinical operations and clinical data management.

"We're excited to partner with UCB to advance patient-centric digital trials," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Their input will help advance Veeva's approach to solutions that make digital trials work even better for sponsors, sites, and patients."

Edwin Erckens, chief digital technology officer at UCB added, "UCB's collaboration with Veeva is yet another proof point of our ongoing effort to drive digital business transformation. By leveraging our collective expertise, we can push the boundaries of what technology can achieve to improve the clinical trial process."

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8700 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

