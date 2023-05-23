Stock Up for Summer Grilling Season with Our 25% Off Site-Wide Sale!

LINCOLN, Neb., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting and delicious news for all meat lovers out there! Summer weather is here, and it's time to fire up the grill and savor mouthwatering dishes with friends and family. That's right! Our team at Certified Piedmontese is thrilled to announce our 25% off site-wide sale on CPBeef.com, perfect for stocking up on premium meats for your grilling galore!

(PRNewsfoto/Certified Piedmontese Beef) (PRNewswire)

We take pride in curating the finest beef which is rich in Italian heritage, flavor, and performance, and proven to deliver a juicy and flavorful beef eating experience that leaves your taste buds asking for more. But wait, there's more! Our sale also features a vast range of partner brands and a wide variety of meat selections encompassing seafood, poultry, pork, wagyu, and lamb all at 25% off. You read that right, folks! It's time to take advantage of this crazy offer and shop now to save big!

Our Certified Piedmontese beef, in particular, is definitely not one to miss. As one of the world's most delicious meat varieties, this Italian-Heritage, Nebraska-raised beef is not only rich in flavor but also contains less fat compared to other meat options. The result? A leaner and healthier meat choice without compromising taste and quality.

Don't just take our word for it – our loyal customer base can attest to the exceptional quality of our products and services. We guarantee that our beef is sustainable and ranched-raised, ensuring that each bite is a pure taste of heaven.

Moreover, we understand that everyone has unique grilling preferences, and that's why we offer a wide range of options to cater to everyone's preferences – from the classic steak to the ever-versatile burgers, sausages, and more. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned grill-master, we've got you covered.

We highly encourage everyone to take advantage of our summer grilling season sale and stock up on premium meats and cuts at a fraction of the regular price. Our crazy deal lasts for a limited time only (expires on Memorial Day), so hurry and head to our website to make your purchase. It's a no-brainer, folks! Shop and save now, and let your summer be one filled with delicious and unforgettable meals!

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

Contact Certified Piedmontese

www.Piedmontese.com

customer-service@piedmontese.com

(800) 414-3487

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Piedmontese Beef