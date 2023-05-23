OPENING OF SHERATON KAGOSHIMA SPEARHEADS ARRIVAL OF SHERATON'S GLOBAL BRAND TRANSFORMATION IN JAPAN

Modern and intuitive design underscore the brand's promise as a hotel where the world comes together, in Japan's "Naples of the East"

BETHESDA, Md., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, announces the opening of Sheraton Kagoshima, hallmarking the brand's 150th property in Asia-Pacific and the first Sheraton property in Japan that exemplify the brand's modernized design concept as part of its global transformation journey. Situated on a picturesque bay with a backdrop of Mount Sakurajima in Kagoshima, Sheraton Kagoshima draws on the brand's roots as a gathering place for both locals and guests in communities around the world, creating an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive, and bring a sense of belonging.

Sheraton Kagoshima - Exterior (PRNewswire)

"The opening of Sheraton Kagoshima marks another exciting milestone in the Sheraton journey as our first property in Japan to embody the brand's global design transformation, just in time for the summer travel season and beyond," said Amanda Nichols, Global Brand Leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. "From the beaches and ancient forests to the great volcanoes, Kagoshima is a beautifully scenic seaside city primed for exploration and connection for all."

Located in Japan's Kyushu island, Kagoshima is often compared to the city of Naples in Italy for its mild climate, palm-lined streets, bay location, and proximity to a scenically striking active stratovolcano. Just a ten-minute drive from the hotel are nearby attractions such as Shiroyama Park, where guests can see a spectacular birds-eye view of the city, Kagoshima Bay, and Mount Sakurajima. The hotel is located approximately 40 kilometres, or about a half hour car ride from Kagoshima Airport, and a short distance from the Takenohashi tram station which connects guests to Kagoshima Chuo Station of Kagoshima.

A Modern-Day "Public Square"

At the heart of the new experience at Sheraton Kagoshima is the lobby. This has been re-imagined as the "Public Square" of the hotel; a holistic, open space that invites people to join together or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging. The public square of the hotel welcomes guests with double-height ceiling, greenery-covered walls and warm natural lighting. With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm's reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Sheraton Kagoshima features many of the signature elements of the new vision. This includes The Community Table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that anchors the hotel's lobby and allow guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy of the space. Following Sheraton's philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets, charging stations. Guests can also retreat in Sheraton's signature Booths, a quiet space with privacy without breaking the flow.

New Elevated Food & Beverage Experience

The hotel showcases Kagoshima's distinctive local culinary scene with three elevated restaurants and two bars. Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton Kagoshima's new elevated food & beverage offering creates a focal point in the lobby experience. Part bar, part coffee bar, part market, &More by Sheraton is a central pillar of the new Sheraton vision, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with food & beverage options that are locally-sourced, easy to consume while working and customizable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules.

Daily Social is the hotel's casual all-day dining restaurant which serves buffet and à la carte menu items. FLYING HOG GRILL is the hotel's signature restaurant and features succulent Kurobuta black pork – a famous specialty of Kagoshima, flavorful free-range Jidori chicken and oven-roasted Peking duck. SATSUMAGMA, a modern Japanese restaurant and sake bar, serves the best of Japanese cuisine with both indoor and outdoor seating. The beautiful glasshouse-inspired VIVARIUM is the ideal spot for cocktails, aperitifs or nightcaps.

Guest Rooms & Club Lounges that Champion Productivity

Featuring a total of 228 guest rooms and suites, each room features light wood tones with spectacular views overlooking Sakurajima and Kagoshima city. All rooms include the Sheraton signature amenities, including the signature bed. The overall design of Sheraton Kagoshima showcases the natural beauty of Kagoshima featuring its graceful open-plan interiors that incorporate materials and scenery from the city, connecting visitors to Kagoshima's culture and traditions. Design details in the guest rooms are inspired by the topography of Kagoshima, and in some of the hotel's restaurants, menu items are served on traditional Kagoshima-style chinaware created by local artisans. Club rooms and suites are located in the upper floors and all suites can enjoy access to the Sheraton Club.

The Sheraton Club, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Club level guests, offers an elevated experience in which guests are uplifted through meaningful productivity and a connection to the environment. The space is purposefully designed for a layered and engaging experience that transitions seamlessly with activations from morning to evening. Guests will find curated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and 24/7 access to provide a private environment.

The Art of Gatherings and Leisure Experiences

Sheraton Kagoshima offers three event venues with a total of 6,565 square meters, which provide ideal spaces to host events for up to 300 guests. All event venues at the hotel enjoy high-speed internet access as well as the latest audio-visual equipment and professional banquet services. The Fitness Center is equipped with free weights, cardio machines and more. The hotel's Spa has a Japanese style onsen and is a sanctuary of relaxation featuring natural volcanic hot spring pools and foot baths.

"Whether guests are visiting for leisure or business, we look forward to welcoming guests at Sheraton Kagoshima, which captures the warm spirit and character of our city with its new design, inviting spaces, and warm Japanese hospitality," said Takeki Toda, General Manager, Sheraton Kagoshima.

Sheraton Kagoshima will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/kojsi-sheraton-kagoshima.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 31 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.