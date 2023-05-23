Mutare Announces Partnership with Five9, Bringing its Voice Threat Defense to Industry-Leading CCaaS Platform

The award-winning Voice Traffic Filter is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace and can be easily integrated with the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform.

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare Inc. , the market leader in voice threat defense, today announced its partnership with Five9, a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. Mutare's Voice Traffic Filter is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace , making it easy for contact centers to integrate the industry's most powerful solution for eliminating unwanted phone calls with the Five9 Intelligent CX Cloud Contact Center.

The Five9 Intelligent CX platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually, and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results. Along with our people and the relationships they bring to our customer engagements, that is what creates our true CX difference.

"The telephone continues to be the most critical component of a world-class omni-channel experience," said Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "Our mission is focused on protecting not just the voice channel, but the people who trust in it, each and every day."

"Five9 is committed to collaborating and working with our partners to provide solutions that help our customers in this ever-changing digital world," said Patrice DeLorey, Global Partner Sales Manager for Five9. "With the rise in spam calls it is critical we help companies with identification, so customers answer calls or texts with confidence. We are very excited about this new partnership with Mutare."

Unwanted Voice Traffic - in the form of robocalls, spoof calls, spam calls, voice spam storms, vishing and social engineering - has become a rapidly growing cybersecurity threat vector, and many organizations have been slow to react. In the U.S., 5.4 billion robocalls are made each month, and vishing attacks are up 550%. These unwanted calls are a detriment to customer experience, call initiation, agent productivity and the contact center's overall performance.

Organizations whose life-blood is highly dependent on telecommunications are at ground zero. Unwanted calls diminish the customer experience, call initiation, agent productivity and overall contact center performance while putting the entire organization at increased risk.

Mutare will be on-site at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 19-22. To learn more about ways to keep unwanted calls at bay, visit the Mutare team at Booth 425.

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to make a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

