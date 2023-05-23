Inauguration of new facilities in Drummondville - Entosystem emerges as a world leader in insect production

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - One year after securing more than $60 million in public and private investments for its new insect production facility, Québec-based Entosystem today inaugurated its 100,000-square-foot site, which has now the largest production capacity in North America. Entosystem demonstrates its ability to fulfil major ambitions.

The fully automated industrial system will allow Entosystem to strengthen Québec's food autonomy by reusing 90,000 tons of organic matter each year and producing 5,000 tons of high-quality protein loaded larvae and 15,000 tons of approved fertilizer for organic farming. All this through a zero-waste process.

The organic materials recovered from farms to grocery stores are used to feed the black soldier fly larvae hatched at Entosystem's facilities – a patented insect-rearing process. The facility will receive 250 tons of feed daily, which will be consumed by the insects in just six days. Once well-fed, these larvae are dried and ground into rich protein used as feed for domestic and farm animals.

In Canada, a large proportion of the food produced is wasted or lost. On a broader scale, agriculture, dog and cat feeding, and the use of unsustainable fertilizers contribute to a large proportion of North American greenhouse gas emissions.

This new chapter of its growth will allow Entosystem to create 70 jobs in Drummondville, and ultimately create a team of nearly 100 talented people motivated to contribute to a vast and innovative circular economy project.

Entosystem is grateful to all its public and private partners, whose financial support has made it possible to bring life to its Drummondville site and the rise of a leading food autonomy industry.

Quotes

"Inaugurating our plant today represents the outcome of such a successful collaboration with committed business partners and, above all, the commitment of a fantastic team, without whom Entosystem would not have been able to position so quickly as a leader in its sector. We have everything we need to achieve success in Québec and to prepare for our growth."

- Cédric Provost, President and Co-founder, Entosystem

"Insects can quickly repurpose large quantities of organic matter. By industrializing the process, Entosystem can transform food waste into essential inputs for agriculture: natural fertilizers and alternative proteins for animal feed. Turning towards a circular economy is a promising model to help us reach our climate goals."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude-Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

"Innovation is a vital catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable economy. I'm proud that our government is supporting the Entosystem project. These ingenious technological innovations make it possible to recover and valorize over 90,000 tons of organic matter every year. Entosystem's business model offers a concrete way to reduce food waste and loss in Québec. Their leadership has shown incredible boldness, and I would like to congratulate them on their success. I encourage companies to work together and develop strategies that will limit waste."

- André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister responsible for the Centre du Québec Region

"Entosystem is an excellent example of what we aim to achieve in the circular economy: to valorize materials that would otherwise be wasted. Our government is always there to support our ambitious and innovative businesses."

- Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy

"The new facility of Entosytem is based on the latest technology. It will position Entosystem as major players in the circular economy in the agricultural sector and strengthen Québec expertise in the agri-food sector. Investissement Québec is proud to have helped make this project a reality. It will have a positive impact on economic development in Centre-du-Québec."

- Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO, Investissement Québec

"Entosystem is a great example of how innovation can be in line with the objectives of reducing, recycling, and processing organic matter in Québec. Contributing to the emergence of a solution from Québec that is as good for the environment as it is for the economy makes sense and fits perfectly with our organization's mission, which is to optimize the use of resources in a perspective of fighting climate change and a more circular economy."

- Emmanuelle Gehin, President and CEO, RECYC-QUÉBEC

"FCC is proud to participate in the inauguration of the new plant of Entosystem, a young, innovative company that promotes environmentally responsible practices in Québec and helps reduce the carbon footprint of modern agriculture on the environment. With a promising business model and a team of passionate people, Entosystem has what it takes to reach new heights in the coming years and make a difference in a sustainable and responsible food system."

- Manuel Vaillancourt, Senior relationship manager at Farm Credit Canada

"For 84 years, it has been part of Sanimax's DNA to transform it all and to make the circular economy a model in the food industry. Entosystem fully embodies this approach and now demonstrates that new innovations can lead to great projects. We are proud to stand alongside Entosystem and participate in its growth."

- Martin Couture, Chief Executive Officer at Sanimax

"BDC is very proud to have joined forces with Entosystem and the other financial institutions in this major project in Drummondville. BDC's mission is to help Canadian entrepreneurs in their growth projects, and we are proud of all the work accomplished by the Entosystem team to become a major player in the circular economy for agriculture. Congratulations to the entire team for the realization of this great project."

- Nicolas Martel, Director - corporate financing at BDC

"The achievement of this major investment is excellent news, as it showcases Drummondville's economic dynamism and proves that we are a prime business location. We can only be enthusiastic to see an industrial solution that promotes the circular economy while having a positive environmental impact through the reuse of organic materials. Let's wish Entosystem a long life."

- Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor pf Drummondville and President of the Société de développement économique de Drummondville

About Entosystem

At Entosystem, we dream of a world inspired by nature. That's why our mission is to unleash the superpowers of insects to help create a sustainable and responsible food system. With the circular economy right into our business model, we produce entomological proteins used in animal nutrition by both recovering the nutritional value of food waste and enabling greater control over food safety.

