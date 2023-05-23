DU/ER Appoints Burt Damsky as Vice President of Global Sales

Former Juicy Couture and Bench executive to drive global growth

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian performance apparel brand DU/ER, announced today the appointment of Burt Damsky as VP of Global Sales. Based out of the brand's New York City showroom, Damsky will oversee the strategic growth of DU/ER's global wholesale network.

After consecutive years of growth upwards of 50%, the omnichannel business is investing in Damsky's expertise to grow its wholesale network in the U.S. while further expanding its global footprint with plans to establish a European distribution center. DU/ER's wholesale network currently services premier retailers including Holt Renfrew and Sporting Life in Canada to REI and Nordstrom in the U.S.

"Burt's vast experience selling functional fashion brands as well as outdoor apparel ensures we are well poised for growth across both sectors," said Gary Lenett, Founder and CEO of DU/ER. "I'm confident his expertise and approach to building vertically integrated, multichannel apparel brands will accelerate our growth both in existing and new markets."

Damsky joins DU/ER from NYC Alliance, where, as President of Sales, he was responsible for relaunching Juicy Couture and leading the company's branded division. Previous roles include executive positions at apparel brands Blanc Noir, Bench clothing, Antik Denim and Southpole.

"DU/ER's adventure ethos aligns perfectly with my own values as an avid runner and healthy lifestyle advocate," said Damsky. "The brand's comfort-first approach and commitment to sustainability, particularly the use of natural fibers, speaks strongly to the current consumer demand and affords the brand endless opportunities for growth."

About DU/ER

Developed for 'doers', those that seek adventure in the everyday. Natural fiber-rich fabrics offer ultimate comfort, sophisticated style, and all-day performance in any environment. Vancouver born, the omnichannel business has dedicated storefronts in Canada and the U.S., a North American ecommerce channel, and a global network of wholesale partners. From REI to Nordstrom, DU/ER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function with performance apparel for both men and women.

