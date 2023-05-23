Boom Supersonic and Dimensional Energy Announce Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Agreement

Boom furthers net zero carbon commitment with purchase of 5 million gallons of SAF per year made from captured carbon emissions

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, announced today it has signed a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with Dimensional Energy , which produces carbon neutral fuels and products by recycling carbon dioxide. Under the agreement with Dimensional Energy, Boom will purchase up to 5 million gallons of SAF on an annual basis over the duration of the Overture flight test program. Overture is the supersonic airliner from Boom that will fly at speeds twice as fast as today's commercial jets on 100% SAF.

"At Boom, we believe sustainable aviation fuel will be essential to the transformation of air travel," said Kathy Savitt, President and Chief Business Officer at Boom. "Our new collaboration with Dimensional Energy represents another important step to making sustainable supersonic flight a reality for millions of passengers in the coming years."

Dimensional Energy is a leader in power to liquid SAF technology and production. By combining a proprietary carbon utilization technology and the Fischer-Tropsch process—a century-old proven method—Dimensional Energy expects to rapidly bring power to liquid SAF to market. At its technology center in Tempe, Arizona, Dimensional Energy has already proven that its unique method can effectively produce the net zero carbon SAF from recycled carbon dioxide.

"Boom and Dimensional Energy share a vision for the future of sustainable aviation," said Jason Salfi, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Energy. "Overture has the potential to completely transform how we experience the world, and we are excited to play a critical role in its net zero flight test program, and beyond."

Boom has also collaborated with United Airlines, which has committed to helping advance the SAF industry. In 2022, United Airlines announced their own agreement to purchase at least 300 million gallons of SAF from Dimensional Energy over 20 years.

"United Airlines is committed to decarbonizing our operations by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets, that's why we have invested in the production of 5 billion gallons of SAF," said Mike Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures. "Boom's purchase agreement with Dimensional sends an important demand signal that the market for SAF has never been stronger."

The agreement with Dimensional Energy is the latest milestone on Boom's journey to sustainable supersonic flight. To date, Boom has secured 10 million gallons of SAF. Boom plans to achieve net zero carbon by 2025, building on the significant progress outlined in the company's 2021 Environmental Sustainability Report . Notably, Boom achieved carbon neutrality through reduction initiatives and high-quality carbon credits in 2021. Boom's 2022 Environmental Sustainability Report will be released in June.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Symphony™, a Boom-led collaboration with industry leaders, is the propulsion system that will power Overture. Overture's order book, including purchases and options from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines, stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, Safran Landing Systems, StandardAero and the United States Air Force. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com

About Dimensional Energy

Dimensional uses carbon dioxide to make the fuels and products that people use every day. The company's carbon utilization platform closes the loop on industrial carbon dioxide emissions to produce the hydrocarbon molecules needed for a circular economy, thus ending the need for further extraction of oil and gas. Dimensional Energy's revolutionary technology transforms carbon dioxide and water into a one for one replacement for everything that comes from oil, using the lowest amount of renewable power possible. Dimensional Energy envisions a world free from fossil fuel dependency, and a just energy transition in alignment with the globally agreed upon climate justice practices outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Climate Accords.

