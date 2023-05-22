Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference to be held on May 23 rd ; and

the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City , NY, on June 7-9, 2023 .

Seelos senior management will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 23rd.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, will present on Thursday, June 8th at 9:00 AM ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Mehra and Seelos senior management will also host one-on-one meetings.

The 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs, where attendees address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

250 West 55th St., Suite 3401

New York, NY 10019

(617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

