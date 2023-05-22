Promethean remains the global leader in IFPDs for education over the last 12 months

With the release of its ActivPanel LX, Promethean meets the needs of schools and districts looking for a high-quality, affordable interactive display option

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q1 2023 report on the World IFPD market. The company has been the No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China) since 2018 and has held the top spot for more than five years.

In the last 12 months, Promethean captured 21.2% of the K-12 market share globally and 30.3% in the United States. In Q1 alone, Promethean had a strong quarter in the United States as the leading brand, capturing 31.6% market share.

The launch of the ActivPanel LX in the first quarter of 2023 marked a major expansion of the company's current portfolio of products. ActivPanel LX is a lower-cost panel that provides customers exceptional ease of use and flexibility, along with the quality and longevity the company is known for. With this latest offering, Promethean is well-positioned to meet the needs of a growing segment of the education technology market.

"Every school and district have different needs when it comes to classroom technology, and we're excited to offer the ActivPanel LX to customers, no matter their geographic location, student demographics, or budget," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Promethean. "We've been a dedicated partner to schools and districts for more than 25 years, and we plan on being around for 25 more."

The company's flagship product, the ActivPanel 9, recently won four major awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award for excellence in product design; the Cool Tool Award from The EdTech Awards 2023 for its innovation; and the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 designation for its role in optimizing teaching for educators and learning for their students.

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

