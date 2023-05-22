Culture Partners Appoints Yereslove CMO

— Leading Culture Management Consulting Firm Names Proven Leader to Spearhead Marketing Efforts —

TEMECULA, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Partners, the leading culture management consulting firm, announces it has appointed Erez Yereslove as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his position as CMO, Yereslove will spearhead all marketing initiatives to drive significant growth for Culture Partners and effectively position the brand's Culture Equation™ Journey that tangibly connects the impact culture has on a company's growth.

Culture Partners has named Erez Yereslove Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Yereslove will lead all marketing programs for the leading culture management consulting firm. (PRNewswire)

Erez Yereslove has been named CMO of Culture Partners, the leading culture management consulting firm.

Yereslove brings over two decades of marketing experience to his role as Culture Partners' CMO. He has led highly successful marketing campaigns, including demand generation, product marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), Lifecycle Marketing, public relations, creative development, and media during his career. Prior to joining Culture Partners, Yereslove held marketing leadership positions with multiple Fortune 500 companies, including eBay, The Walt Disney Company, NBC-Universal, and eHarmony.

"Erez has a demonstrated history of success in driving business growth through the design and execution of comprehensive marketing programs," said Joe Terry, CEO of Culture Partners. "He has the ideal blend of analysis and creativity to most effectively position Culture Partners and our highly established results-driven culture transformation approach that brings about true change and clearly differentiates us."

Culture Partners' proprietary Culture Equation Journey activates a company's culture for sustained growth. It is a multiyear program designed to empower everyone in an organization – regardless of position or department – to take personal ownership of business success. The Culture Equation Journey uncovers actionable insights to form powerful habits through effective and validated methods and tools that result in personal, professional, and corporate growth.

Yereslove joins in a time of increasing focus on culture by executives everywhere. "I'm thrilled to join this incredible leadership team and am proud to help realize the important mission of unlocking organizations' full potential through the power of their culture," he said. "It is now more critical than ever to drive material results by developing strong and healthy cultures for organizations, and in turn, millions of people."

About Culture Partners

For over 30 years, Culture Partners, a leading culture consulting firm based in Temecula, CA, has empowered clients across the world to harness the power of culture. Using human industrial-organizational psychological methods, the company helps organizations achieve record-breaking results by connecting experiences, beliefs, and actions to those results through culture. Culture Partners' management frameworks empower thousands of top organizations realize their potential by owning their growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culture Partners