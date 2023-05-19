Were you the registered owner or lessor of a Tractor that was issued a parking summons from the City of New York between January 1, 2014, and May 2, 2022? If so, you may be entitled to a refund from a class action settlement

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Sysco Metro, NY Inc. Settlement.

What is this Class Action About?

The lawsuit alleges that the City of New York and the New York City Department of Finance Commercial Adjudications Unit violated Vehicle and Traffic Law by enforcing parking summonses where the body type description was listed incorrectly as something other than a Tractor. The lawsuit is called Sysco Metro v. The City of New York, Index No. 101637/2015, in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York.

Who is a Settlement Class Member?

You are included in the Settlement as a Class Member if you were the registered owner or lessor of a Tractor that received a parking summons from the City between January 1, 2014, and May 2, 2022, and the description of the vehicle body type was something other than a Tractor and the Tractor was not enrolled in a Reduced Fine Program.

What does the Settlement Provide?

The Settlement will provide $2,450,000, minus attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses, to pay claims. The amount to be refunded depends on whether the Settlement Class Member took any of the following actions:

Pursued all administrative remedies: You are entitled to up to a 100% refund of the amount paid; the summons will be dismissed, if not subject to proration; and no money will be due.





Pursued some administrative remedies : You are entitled to up to a 30% refund of the amount paid; the summons will not be dismissed; and no money will be due.





Pursued no administrative remedies: You are entitled to up to a 20% refund of the amount paid; the summons will not be dismissed; and no money will be due.





Did not pay or partially paid: If the fine was not paid, or was only partially paid, the amount of the fine and/or penalty paid plus the amount due will be reduced. The summons will not be dismissed.





In addition, whether Respondents' internal STARS database marks the Body Type Summons as dismissed depends on the extent that the Settlement Class Member pursued the administrative remedies available and whether the refunds are prorated pursuant to Section 5.1(a) of the Settlement Agreement.

What are your Options?

If you fit the description of a class member, you have a choice to remain a member of the class, submit a claim, request to be excluded from the class, or object to the Settlement. Any choice will have its consequences, which you should understand before making your decision.

File a Claim : You must submit a claim to possibly get money. Your claim must be postmarked by August 9, 2023 . Online claims must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2023 .





Object : You stay in the Settlement but tell the Court why you think the Settlement should not be approved. Objections must be postmarked by July 19, 2023 .





Opt Out : You keep your right to sue about the claims in this case, but you will not get any money from this settlement. Requests to opt out must be postmarked by July 19, 2023 .





Do nothing: If you do nothing, you remain in the Settlement, you give up your right to sue, and you will not get any money.

When is the Final Approval Hearing?

The Final Approval Hearing is scheduled before the Honorable Lucy Billings on August 23, 2023 (subject to change by the Court), at 10:00 a.m. at 71 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10013. The Court will decide whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and whether to approve Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses. All briefs and materials filed in support of the Settlement and the Application for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses will be made available at www.nyctractorticketsettlement.com.

This notice is only a summary. For complete details, including the Notice, Settlement Agreement, and Claim Form, visit www.nyctractorticketsettlement.com, call toll-free 833-512-2319, email info@nyctractorticketsettlement.com , or write to NYC Tractor Parking Ticket Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

Questions? Visit www.nyctractorticketsettlement.com 833-512-2319

