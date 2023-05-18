BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolwood Estates launches its inaugural 2023 Spring Edition.

In November of 2022, Carolwood Estates officially debuted to the world. By successfully combining the top sales, marketing and management talent from across the luxury residential landscape of Los Angeles, the company was able to make an unprecedented impact almost overnight. Helmed by star agent Drew Fenton, of Chartwell and Playboy Mansion fame, Carolwood Estates also boasts marketing guru Ed Leyson as CMO and start-up veteran Nick Segal as managing broker. The Real Deal ranked their debut as one of their most buzzworthy stories of the year.

At the beginning of 2023, Carolwood Estates' single penthouse office in Beverly Hills housed 90 licensed associates, whose combined career sales volume totaled over $22 Billion with $2.9 Billion sold in the past year alone. The firm's roster boasts such powerhouse players as Linda May, Resnick & Nash, Bjorn Farrugia, Jonah Wilson, Susan Smith, Cooper Mount, Justin P. Huchel, Brett Lawyer and Richard Ehrlich.

The company brought over $1.6 Billion worth of iconic properties to market including the world-famous Manor, Cher's Renaissance-inspired Malibu villa, Jennifer Lopez's 8-acre Bel Air compound, and a Hollywood Hills castle once owned by Madonna.

Carolwood Estates' agents were featured heavily in high-profile lists such as Variety's 2023 Showbiz Real Estate Elite, the Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 Residential Brokers of 2023 and Los Angeles Magazine's 2023 Real Estate All-Stars.

March in particular was an incredible month for the start-up brokerage, as they sold over $315 Million worth of listings with $81 Million sold in the first week alone.

Carolwood Estates' achieved the highest sales for the first quarter of the year in the neighborhoods of Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, and Los Feliz. They include a Zoltan Pali new construction, a confidential celebrity compound, John Lautner's Garcia House and the new home of a Powerball jackpot winner.

By the first quarter's end, the boutique firm achieved a dominant 27% of the $20M+ residential market across Los Angeles and a dominant 21% of the $10M+ residential market in their core neighborhoods.

Not exclusive to just luxury, the brokerage has sold $120 Million worth of properties priced $4 million and below year to date.

Carolwood Estates' elite roster has continued to grow as the company recently welcomed Stephen Sigoloff, Nichole Shanfeld, Marci Kays, Jonathan Mogharrabi, Lisa Sockolov, Peter Zimble, Michelle Ficarra and Nick Spiro.

