Leela Quantum Tech, Leader in Quantum Frequency Medicine, Announces Breakthrough Research Findings on Quantum Charging and ATP Cellular Energy Production

The research study demonstrates a consistent increase in ATP production up to 25% in quantum energy-charged cells

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new double-blind research study shows increased ATP production up to 25% in quantum energy-charged cells as compared to non-quantum energy-charged cells. The study findings were announced by Leela Quantum Tech , a quantum technology company, and are based on a study conducted by Dr. Robert Sheaff, a Biochemist and Associate Professor of Biochemistry at The University of Tulsa, USA. Increased ATP production can help people to better recover from injuries, stave off disease, enhance mental processing, and greatly improve athletic performance. The exciting findings have the potential to reshape how we understand the body's natural energy production processes and the entire field of quantum energy and frequency medicine.

"We are thrilled to see the results of our latest research study and to be able to share the potential it holds for the future of quantum frequency medicine," said Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, Founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade. "At Leela Quantum Tech, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in this field to improve the health and well-being of people around the world. There are now over 15 very exciting studies from various labs and institutes in Europe, Asia and the US showing the positive impact of our technology. Still, the latest findings are just the beginning of what we hope will revolutionize the way we approach health and well-being."

Leela Quantum Tech has been at the forefront of the quantum and frequency medicine space for several years, and continues to be a pioneer, developing innovative products and services that leverage the power of quantum energy and frequencies to help people unlock their full mental and physical potential. As the research in this field continues to grow, the future of quantum medicine is becoming more and more promising in its ability to optimize the health and well-being of humans, animals, and plants.

The idea behind quantum energy healing is that the body is made up of energy fields that can be influenced by external frequencies. Quantum energy medicine works at or below the subatomic level to promote overall wellness and has been shown to have a positive impact on the human body, from improving blood flow and reducing anxiety to enhancing cognitive function and physical performance.

For more information on Leela Quantum Tech and its revolutionary products, visit leelaq.com . To learn more about Quantum Upgrade and the various frequency programs offered, and to view the full details of the ATP production study, visit quantumupgrade.io/research/ or leelaq.com/research/ .

About Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade

Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade are leading the way in natural health innovation, combining science and quantum energy healing into an elegant and simple-to-use collection of products for everyday use. Leela Quantum Tech's collection of holistic products are designed to offer limitless quantum healing potential to improve cell protection, support better sleep quality, balance food and water, boost resilience, and reduce stress as well as neutralize EMF radiation by shifting energy at the quantum level. LeelaQ offers a lifestyle that revolves around utilizing technology, science and biology to perform better, work smarter and live happier; a lifestyle where people are taking control of their health. Read more about the benefits of LeelaQ here and learn about our extensive research studies conducted in partnership with prestigious institutions from all over the world.

About Founder Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling

Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade, is a coach, entrepreneur in the conscious-raising space and energy healer. In parallel to a successful international business career, he constantly worked through blockages and barriers that had prevented him from fully connecting with his true self. With that he started to also see energy fields and developed his unique skills as a healer, and he went through two decades of training in shamanic and other energy healing modalities. During his business career he worked as an executive for several well-known companies, including T-Mobile International and T-Mobile U.S. where he served as a Vice President. While he's a passionate bio- and bio-energy hacker in his personal life, he's also a kundalini yoga teacher, a father of two, and he also made it to the top 8 in the Tennis Senior U.S. Nationals when he still participated in tournaments.

