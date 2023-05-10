Tabit Technologies, a Mobile First POS, and OpenTable Announce Partnership

Integration creates more efficiencies for restaurant operators and better hospitality experience for diners

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tabit Technologies , a Mobile First POS, and OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant technology, announced an integration which streamlines front-of-house restaurant operations and enables restaurants to deliver more personalized hospitality for guests.

"This partnership with OpenTable marks a valuable opportunity for restaurant owners and operators to close the loop on their internal communication and create a better hospitality experience for guests," said Tabit Co-founder and President Nadav Solomon.

With the integration of Tabit and OpenTable technologies, restaurants have a wealth of information at their fingertips, creating operational efficiencies and enabling them to deliver a more welcoming guest experience. For instance:

OpenTable's booking data paired with Tabit's spend data gives restaurants a more holistic view of business performance, enabling them to make smarter decisions.

Restaurant staff can quickly identify which guests are new, regulars, or top spenders, allowing them to celebrate their most valued guests and go the extra mile to turn new guests into regulars.

Real-time information input from servers will now be available to front-of-house staff at Tabit restaurants, so hosts can automatically see when guests are seated and which course they're on, helping to minimize wait times and optimize table turn times and revenue.

"We're always looking to partner with the most innovative restaurant technology companies to create a more seamless experience for our customers," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "We're delighted to partner with Tabit, and have been impressed with their quick growth and commitment to building solutions that empower restaurant operators and their teams."

The integration was completed in late 2022 and became live in February of 2023 following a period of beta testing. It is now available to all OpenTable and Tabit restaurant customers, with some Tabit restaurants already expressing positive outcomes from being able to use OpenTable alongside Tabit.

"One of the big wins we have had with Tabit is the OpenTable integration. Tabit's system can automatically update the OpenTable App with course statuses and check details, allowing the host or hostess to stay by their station, but still have full visibility into what's going on in the restaurant," said Managing Partner and Director of Operations at SALT7, Rob Berger. "Being able to keep a host from spending time walking the floor saves thousands of dollars annually because it means having one less host on shift per day."

"Tabit's integration with OpenTable has been a game-changer for our guest management operations," said The Restaurant Group's YOLO Restaurant General Manager, Ryan Scarpa. "Our servers now have direct access to the guest's profile, so they can tailor their dining experience from celebrations and allergy considerations to food and seating preferences. The digitization of chit sheets with real-time data gives our staff key customer information at the right time. We want to provide the best hospitality experience possible and equipping our servers with the best in both POS and guest management makes that possible."

About Tabit Technologies, Inc.

Tabit Technologies is an industry-leading restaurant POS and hospitality technology company. Tabit offers a full suite of innovative, overlapping solutions, ultimately resulting in an all-encompassing, intelligently designed technology ecosystem. Tabit implements mobile technology to provide a business-process-oriented solution for restaurants and hotels. Tabit's user interface brings the smartphone experience to hospitality, with a simple and intuitive design that requires minimal onboarding. For more information or to inquire about Tabit's suite of services, visit Tabit.cloud .

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), connects more than 1.5 billion people with restaurants every year. Powering hospitality at more than 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues globally, OpenTable drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

