SWIVEL™ Expands Integration with Eltropy

The integration is beneficial for both financial institutions and account holders.

SAN ANTONIO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL™ Transactions, LLC, in collaboration with Eltropy, is pleased to announce the launch of enhanced payment reminder and acceptance capabilities.

PayPrompt™, SWIVEL's automated payment reminder and acceptance service, is now more effective to launch through Eltropy's world-class digital conversations platform. SWIVEL and Eltropy worked together to add powerful new features as a progression of the partnership, which was first announced in 2021. These capabilities make it easier than ever for a financial institution to launch fully integrated payment reminder and acceptance as part of its enterprise messaging strategy.

In addition to being easier and faster to launch payment reminder initiatives for the financial institution, account holders also benefit from the latest features. This integration creates short links specific to each account holder, which in turn enables authenticated account holders to easily submit payments.

"These new services further simplify the delivery of a frictionless payment collection process, without compromising security or exposing systems to unnecessary PCI requirements. The integration is the natural evolution in the SWIVEL/Eltropy partnership, providing yet another avenue to support our mutual clients in leveraging their digital channels for continued servicing of their customers," said Jason O'Brien, CEO of SWIVEL.

"Today marks a special milestone in our wonderful partnership with SWBC's SWIVEL," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Text messaging is 40 times more effective than phone calls for payment reminders. Through this partnership, we are now combining text plus payments to give consumers a seamless and easy experience, all while ensuring compliance and data security – critical for financial institutions."

About SWIVEL Transactions, LLC

SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, is a financial technology and services company providing specialized, integrated transaction enablement solutions that remove friction for account holders, borrowers, and departments across financial institutions, as well as collections agencies and departments, while also mitigating risks associated with moving funds in digital domains. More than 800 financial institutions use SWIVEL's payment solutions across the United States. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about SWIVEL and its innovative solutions, visit getswivel.io.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

About Eltropy

Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screensharing, and chatbot technology – all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

