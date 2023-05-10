sweetFrog Teams Up with the American Red Cross to Raise Awareness for Water Safety

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise awareness for water safety ahead of the busy summer swim season.

sweetFrog's new Pool Party Punch flavor (PRNewswire)

"sweetFrog is honored to partner with the Red Cross this summer emphasizing the importance of water safety," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Our alignment with this important mission further cements the notion that being a part of the sweetFrog community means bringing awareness and resources to significant issues that are present in our communities, including ensuring that parents and caregivers have the knowledge and skills to handle emergencies around water."

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with sweetFrog to support the Red Cross in addition to this important, lifesaving mission," said AZ NM Interim Chief Executive Officer Gino Greco. "It only takes a moment for a child or adult to drown in a pool, bathtub or even a bucket of water. We hopefully can save lives by working together to improve water competency."

Customers will have the opportunity to make donations to support the Red Cross and its ability to respond to emergencies whenever and wherever it is needed most. sweetFrog will match total donations received through sweetfrog.com/watersafety dollar for dollar up to $10,000 between May 1, 2023 and August 15, 2023, and guests will receive sweetFrog coupons as a "thank you" for their donation.

Many sweetFrog locations around the country will also be hosting water safety nights at their stores and anyone in the local community looking to learn more is welcome to attend. More information is available using the same website. Plus, sign up for the Red Cross' June Swim Challenge for the opportunity to win branded Red Cross and sweetFrog merchandise, including a tote bag and beach towel.

A new flavor inspired by the partnership, Pool Party Punch, will also be featured in stores and is made with a refreshing combination of Green Apple Sorbet and Cotton Candy Frozen Yogurt topped with gummy bears, gummi peach rings and graham cracker crumbs.

Hop into participating U.S. sweetFrog stores this summer to support the American Red Cross and try Pool Party Punch for a limited time until August 1, 2023.

Featured Flavor:

Pool Party Punch, a combination of Green Apple Sorbet and Cotton Candy Frozen Yogurt

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt logo (PRNewsfoto/sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE sweetFrog