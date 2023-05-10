More choices at 30,000 feet! Alaska Airlines adds bigger variety of food & beverage options

Along with new meal selections in First Class and the main cabin, we're introducing our take on a classic sandwich for all ages that's infused with West Coast flavors

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If variety is the spice of life, it's also a great thing to have when selecting something to eat on your next flight on Alaska Airlines. Our guests told us they enjoy our fresh food options but were eager for more to choose from. That's why, beginning today, we've increased the variety of our food offerings, from doubling the number of pre-order options in the main cabin to giving our First Class guests up to five different entrees to pick up on their flights.

The Jetsetter's Jam sandwich is a new pre-order option. (PRNewswire)

We've also added a new, family-friendly sandwich to our onboard menu in the main cabin – great for young travelers and even those who are young at heart. Named by one of our employees, Jetsetter's Jam is our take on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich – that's peanut free. It's made instead with toasted cashew and oat butter and a homemade strawberry compote on a sweet croissant bread, paired with fresh fruit and a slice of Tillamook cheese.

"We're always looking to spark joy with great food and drink on board our flights, delivering a delicious meal or craft beverage with care as part of our award-winning service," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "What our guests have to say is important, and they told us that more food and beverage variety would be great, so we set out to make that happen. We've worked hard to give our guests of all ages a wider selection of food, from classic comfort food to more healthful options all while representing the vibrant flavors of the West Coast.

Alaska continues to offer freshly-prepared meals in First Class on our flights as short as 550 miles. Other U.S. airlines don't offer fresh food items on flights unless they're longer than 900 miles. Our guests in First Class also have more vegan and gluten-free options available to reserve before their flight by using our industry-leading pre-order feature on our mobile app or website. Fresh food in the main cabin is available only by pre-ordering it, so making a selection before you fly is the way to go.

A sampling of what's new in First Class

Guests have a choice of up to five different entrees on coast-to-coast and Hawaii flights, and four options on most other flights

Breakfast features menu options like our Beecher's Mushroom Omelet, Chicken Sausage Breakfast Bowl and Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

Lunch options include a Wedge Salad with Applewood Bacon, Korean Barbeque Chicken Sandwich and Caramelized Onion Angus Burger

We have new dinner options on long-haul flights including Chimichurri Flat Iron Steak, Herb Roasted Chicken, Lemon Fennel Manicotti and Ginger Beef Stir-Fry Noodles

We've added Beecher's Flagship Mac and Cheese as a comfort classic on certain flights

For a little spice, Alicia's Pork Carnitas Tamale – handcrafted with organic ingredients in the Bay Area – is now available on select flights departing the Bay Area

Vegan options are available for pre-order on all meal service flights including items such as a Harissa and Chorizo Frittata made with plant-based JUST Egg, a Spicy Tofu Wrap and a White Bean Chili with Grilled Polenta

As we continue to elevate our guest experience, glassware is returning on our regional E175 flights and printed menus return on our coast-to-coast and Hawaii flights

What's new in the main cabin

We've more than doubled the number of pre-order options that our guests can purchase in the Main Cabin, with a wider variety of selections for breakfast, lunch and dinner by offering different choices for outbound and inbound trips

Breakfast options will include a Turkey , Bacon & Tomato Bagel Sandwich and Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

Lunch and dinner options include two new salad choices designed in partnership with Evergreens Salad: Stand Banh Mi and Strawberry Fields for Chevre

There are also two new wraps to enjoy: Mediterranean Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Mango

On flights to and from Hawaii , we're bringing back hot food with the return of our famous Tillamook cheeseburger with more hot food choices planned for the future

Our famous Signature Fruit and Cheese Platter and Fresh Start Protein Platters remain available in addition to more variety of sandwiches and salads

The new Jetsetter's Jam sandwich is available for purchase by pre-order in the main cabin on flights over 775 miles. We made the decision years ago to be a peanut-free airline. The development of this new sandwich was created with safety in mind for guests with nut allergies. To prevent any reactions to food items we serve, allergens are listed on all guest-facing pre-order platforms as well as on the meals themselves. We're also offering the Kid's Choice Picnic Pack which is completely nut free and available on all flights over 670 miles.

For beverages, First Class guests can enjoy wines from Ste. Chapelle – the oldest winery in Idaho led by a female winemaker – and we now serve Fat Tire Amber Ale from New Belgium, which is the first-ever completely carbon-neutral beer. In July, Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Hazy IPA will join the mix along with a Schilling Hard Cider.

We know convenience matters. That's why we emphasize our pre-order program for meal selections. It's easy for our guests to order their favorites up to two weeks before their flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure in all cabins. Picnic Packs do not require pre-ordering and they're available on board most flights longer than two hours.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

The Strawberry Fields for Chevre Salad is a new pre-order option. (PRNewswire)

The Stand Banh Mi Salad is a new pre-order option. (PRNewswire)

The Chicken Mango Wrap is a new lunch and dinner pre-order option. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines