Medical Manufacturing Technologies Acquires Ireland-Based Somex Automation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (MMT), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, announced the acquisition of Somex Automation (Somex), an Ireland-based provider of custom automation equipment and processes for the medical device manufacturing industry. The Somex product offering will go to market under our MMT Automation brand.

As part of the transaction, MMT welcomes 34 new employees who will continue to operate out of Somex's Cork and Ballyvourney facilities in Ireland.

"The acquisition of Somex Automation is a milestone for our company," said Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT. "We are excited to bring a strong business with highly skilled employees into our family." Atkinson went on to highlight how the automation and process integration expertise of Somex will become a flagship offering of the MMT Automation brand. "This transaction allows MMT to seamlessly integrate our end-to-end medical device manufacturing to further support our customers on their quest to increase production and expand their 'lights out' operation capabilities. The Somex team's expertise and history of implementation is an asset to our customers."

"This transaction allows us to grow the bespoke automation and integration solutions offered to medical device manufacturers across the globe," said Michael Wall, Managing Director and founder of Somex. "We will be able to leverage the strengths of both companies and create an even more powerful offering for our customers." Wall will join MMT as technical director.

Atkinson stated that MMT launched MMT Automation to streamline its subsidiaries' automation offerings, further positioning Somex Automation solutions to customers across its portfolio.

"As a global leader of medical device manufacturing equipment and processes, we streamlined shared technologies and processes to ensure our customers have access to the solutions they need when they need them," said Atkinson. "MMT Automation aligns our automation expertise across the portfolio where we can most effectively help our customers create autonomous manufacturing and continuous optimization of production lines."

MMT offers its customers a broad portfolio of high-precision solutions for developing and manufacturing complex medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures. Its robust offering expands beyond equipment to proof-of-concept, process development, and TotalCare aftermarket support and services.

ABOUT MMT

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) is a vertically integrated business serving the medical device manufacturing industry and beyond. The company offers process development, applications and equipment, technical solutions, and aftermarket support. MMT brands include CATHTIP , Engineering By Design , Glebar, Interface Catheter Solutions , MPT Europe , R&D Engineering , SYNEO , and Tridex.

About Somex Automation

Founded in 2003 by Michael Wall (Managing Director), Somex Automation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of bespoke automation equipment to the medical, food, and beverage sectors in Ireland & Europe. www.mmt-automation.com

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com .

