CyberCatch CEO Interviewed by BNN Bloomberg on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that CyberCatch chairman and CEO, Sai Huda, was interviewed by Paul Bagnell, host of The Street Show on BNN Bloomberg about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by threat actors and how CyberCatch is using AI to help organizations mitigate cyber risk effectively with a unique invention.

Sai Huda is a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity and co-author of Canada's national cybersecurity standard.

To watch the Interview with Sai Huda, visit: https://cybercatch.com/investors.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

