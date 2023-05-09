STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Revenue of $622 Million

Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million

First Quarter Results in line with Management Expectations

Reaffirms 2023 Full Year Guidance

Announces Share Repurchase Agreement for over 23.3 million Class A Shares in Stagwell Inc.

Aggregate Class A and Class C Shares reduced 8% to 267 million

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results in line with internal expectations for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS:

Revenue and EBITDA in line with management expectations

Revenue of $622 million , a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period.

First quarter net revenue of $522 million , a decrease of 1% versus the prior period.

Organic net revenue decline of 3%, and excluding advocacy of 1%, versus the prior year period.

On a two-year growth stack basis, organic net revenue growth of 21%

First quarter net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.4 million versus $13 million in the prior year period.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million , a decrease of 29% versus the prior year period.

First quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share for Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.13 versus $0.22 in the prior year period.

Net new business wins of $53 million in the quarter and $212 million for the trailing twelve months.

"Stagwell is stronger than ever today with the removal of an overhang on the stock and Q1 results in line with management's expectations, allowing us to reaffirm guidance for another year of significant growth," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Inc. "This quarter is compared to Q1 2022 which had 24% of organic growth compared to 14% for the year. We expect to return to double-digit growth in the later quarters, especially given strong new business wins within the quarter and after the close. We are moving forward with the Stagwell Marketing Cloud and all investors are invited to try our generative A.I. product at www.PRProphet.ai."

"We have additionally announced entry into a definitive agreement, approved unanimously by Stagwell's independent and disinterested directors who were advised by outside counsel and advisers, to repurchase approximately 23.3 million shares of Stagwell Inc. Class A Stock from AlpInvest," Penn added. "I believe this purchase will help create value for shareholders in the marketplace given our undervalued stock."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Coming off a record Q1 performance in 2022, the Company posted first quarter results in a challenging environment that were in line with management expectations. We are beginning to see positive signs, including strong new business wins, and improving client conditions, which give us confidence about the outlook for the remainder of the year."

Financial Outlook

2023 financial guidance is as follows:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 7.5% – 10%

Organic Net Revenue growth ex-Advocacy of 10% – 14%

Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million – $490 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% – 60%

Adjusted EPS of $0.90 – $1.05

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stock Repurchase Program

In the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares of Class A Common Stock at an average price of $6.91 per share for an aggregate value of approximately $18 million. The remaining value of shares permitted to be repurchased was approximately $180 million as of March 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Transaction

On May 9, 2023, Stagwell Inc. agreed to repurchase approximately 23.3 million shares from AlpInvest Partners at a share price of $6.43 which is a total value of approximately $150 million. As announced separately, Stagwell Media LP, a shareholder in Stagwell Inc., and AlpInvest are engaged in advanced negotiations to redeem AlpInvest's remaining interests in Stagwell Media LP., subject to final documentation. Upon completion of these transactions, AlpInvest Partners will no longer be an investor in Stagwell Inc.

Conference Call

Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Q12023Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), and evolving strains of COVID-19 on the economy and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 622,444 $ 642,903 Operating Expenses Cost of services 413,898 411,970 Office and general expenses 158,836 144,512 Depreciation and amortization 33,477 31,204 Impairment and other losses — 557 606,211 588,243 Operating Income 16,233 54,660 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (18,189) (18,729) Foreign exchange, net (670) (306) Other, net 220 156 (18,639) (18,879) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (2,406) 35,781 Income tax expense 2,384 3,189 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (4,790) 32,592 Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (227) 1,030 Net income (loss) (5,017) 33,622 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,460 (20,947) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 443 $ 12,675 Income (loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.10 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 125,199 122,285 Diluted 289,806 297,484

SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands) Net Revenue - Components of Change Change Three

Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 Foreign

Currency Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures) Organic Total Change Three

Months

Ended

March 31, 2023 Organic Total Integrated Agencies Network $ 303,666 $ (2,793) $ 2,465 $ (10,434) $ (10,762) $ 292,904 (3.4) % (3.5) % Brand Performance Network 155,482 (4,118) 5,911 5,659 7,452 162,934 3.6 % 4.8 % Communications Network 64,379 (281) 1,069 $ (12,195) (11,407) 52,972 (18.9) % (17.7) % All Other 3,110 (157) 9,038 861 9,742 12,852 27.7 % 313.2 % $ 526,637 $ (7,349) $ 18,483 $ (16,109) $ (4,975) $ 521,662 (3.1) % (0.9) %

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Integrated

Agencies

Network Brand

Performance

Network Communications

Network All Other Corporate Total Net Revenue $ 292,904 $ 162,934 $ 52,972 $ 12,852 $ — $ 521,662 Billable costs 36,888 50,406 13,488 — — 100,782 Revenue 329,792 213,340 66,460 12,852 — 622,444 Billable costs 36,888 50,406 13,488 — — 100,782 Staff costs 187,693 104,596 40,077 10,487 6,824 349,677 Administrative costs 29,166 23,082 8,756 3,195 3,977 68,176 Unbillable and other costs, net 16,660 11,835 126 2,975 (9) 31,587 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 59,385 23,421 4,013 (3,805) (10,792) 72,222 Stock-based compensation 8,198 657 507 32 2,610 12,004 Depreciation and amortization 18,643 8,244 2,713 1,948 1,929 33,477 Deferred acquisition consideration 5,991 (1,179) 539 (1,263) — 4,088 Other items, net (1) 3,025 1,992 605 — 798 6,420 Operating income (loss) $ 23,528 $ 13,707 $ (351) $ (4,522) $ (16,129) $ 16,233

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Integrated

Agencies

Network Brand

Performance

Network Communications

Network All Other Corporate Total Net Revenue $ 303,666 $ 155,482 $ 64,379 $ 3,110 $ — $ 526,637 Billable costs 45,085 42,305 28,876 — — 116,266 Revenue 348,751 197,787 93,255 3,110 — 642,903 Billable costs 45,085 42,305 28,876 — — 116,266 Staff costs 192,096 96,024 40,826 2,536 9,156 340,638 Administrative costs 25,609 17,040 7,068 695 5,882 56,294 Unbillable and other costs, net 17,073 11,170 47 3 — 28,293 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 68,888 31,248 16,438 (124) (15,038) 101,412 Stock-based compensation 5,073 1,260 (243) 8 1,923 8,021 Depreciation and amortization 18,860 8,196 2,560 501 1,087 31,204 Deferred acquisition consideration (1,325) 2,132 1,090 — — 1,897 Impairment and other losses — 557 — — — 557 Other items, net (1) 764 1,061 72 — 3,176 5,073 Operating income (loss) $ 45,516 $ 18,042 $ 12,959 $ (633) $ (21,224) $ 54,660

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 443 $ 18,623 $ 19,066 Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders (3,165) 23,104 19,939 Net income (loss) - Diluted EPS (2,722) 41,727 39,005 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 128,897 128,897 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding 160,909 160,909 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 289,806 289,806 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (0.01) $ 0.13 Adjustments to Net Income(1) Pre-Tax Tax Net Amortization $ 26,732 $ (5,346) $ 21,386 Stock-based compensation 12,004 (2,401) 9,603 Deferred acquisition consideration 4,088 (818) 3,270 Other items, net 6,420 (1,283) 5,137 Tax adjustments — 2,331 2,331 Total add-backs $ 49,244 $ (7,517) $ 41,727

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended, March 31, 2022 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 12,675 $ 15,865 $ 28,540 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 17,721 20,100 37,821 Net income - Diluted EPS 30,396 35,965 66,361 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 297,484 297,484 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.22 Adjustments to Net Income(1) Pre-Tax Tax Net Amortization $ 24,904 $ (4,981) $ 19,923 Stock-based compensation 8,021 (1,604) 6,417 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,897 (379) 1,518 Other items, net (1) 5,073 (985) 4,088 Tax adjustments — 3,573 3,573 Total add-backs $ 39,895 $ (4,376) $ 35,519

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,529 $ 220,589 Accounts receivable, net 659,068 645,846 Expenditures billable to clients 97,590 93,077 Other current assets 77,930 71,443 Total Current Assets 973,117 1,030,955 Fixed assets, net 94,839 98,878 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 260,763 273,567 Goodwill 1,569,532 1,566,956 Other intangible assets, net 888,455 907,529 Other assets 114,227 115,447 Total Assets $ 3,900,933 $ 3,993,332 LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 308,759 $ 357,253 Accrued media 283,578 240,506 Accruals and other liabilities 152,937 248,477 Advance billings 334,933 337,034 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 75,939 76,349 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 94,039 90,183 Total Current Liabilities 1,250,185 1,349,802 Long-term debt 1,235,281 1,184,707 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 71,645 71,140 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 278,978 294,049 Deferred tax liabilities, net 43,023 40,109 Other liabilities 70,371 69,780 Total Liabilities 2,949,483 3,009,587 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 32,517 39,111 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees Shareholders' Equity Common shares - Class A & B 130 132 Common shares - Class C 2 2 Paid-in capital 469,891 491,899 Retained earnings 30,324 29,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,253) (38,941) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 487,094 482,537 Noncontrolling interests 431,839 462,097 Total Shareholders' Equity 918,933 944,634 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,900,933 $ 3,993,332

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ (5,017) $ 33,622 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 12,004 8,021 Depreciation and amortization 33,477 31,204 Impairment and other losses — 557 Deferred income taxes 3,809 (1,350) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 4,088 1,897 Other, net (1,550) (2,647) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (12,425) (70,039) Expenditures billable to clients (4,173) 11,996 Other assets (5,986) (6,100) Accounts payable (51,670) (32,386) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (54,684) (5,592) Advance billings (2,986) (17,760) Net cash used in operating activities (85,113) (48,577) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,435) (4,760) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (220) (935) Capitalized software (6,735) (1,778) Other (425) (816) Net cash used in investing activities (10,815) (8,289) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (426,500) (209,500) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 476,500 239,000 Shares acquired and cancelled (8,263) (14,926) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (10,948) (6,464) Payment of deferred consideration — (1,581) Repurchase of Common Stock (17,866) — Net cash provided by financing activities 12,923 6,529 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 945 1,481 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (82,060) (48,856) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,589 184,009 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 138,529 $ 135,153

