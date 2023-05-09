SoftSmile Unveils VISION Web Portal to Improve Aligner Production Efficiency and Optimize Workflow

The new portal is an interactive project management tool empowering manufacturers and doctors to better manage their caseload, easily collaborate, and save time

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftSmile , a technology company focused on delivering best-in-class orthodontic treatment to the industry, today launched the VISION Web Portal, an interactive case management system designed to help doctors and manufacturers holistically generate and oversee clear aligner cases all in one place.

"Our vision has always been to deliver the most comprehensive solution to doctors and patients. Everything we do works toward the day when orthodontic treatment will be affordable. SoftSmile is an integral part of the future of orthodontics and the VISION Web Portal is yet another step towards our mission," said Khamzat Asabaev, CEO & Founder of SoftSmile.

The new web portal offers a number of key benefits including:

360-degree project management: The comprehensive system streamlines the complexities of each patient case from pre-processing to final export. Doctors and manufacturers have full control over workflows with the ability to assign personnel different roles, permissions, and tasks. A bird's eye view status bar for every case allows users to quickly check the progress of treatment plans.





Save time with a streamlined workflow: The portal automates workflows and increases collaboration among technicians and doctors with step-by-step guidance, notifying users when one phase is completed and is ready for the next. This automation reduces time spent on treatment planning that doctors can now reinvest in quality time with patients, enhancing care and improving treatment outcomes.





Fully customizable and flexible: The portal eliminates repeat manual input with the option to save treatment preferences and company protocols. When technicians receive a case they know exactly how to set up the treatment plan based on the doctor's directive. The VISION Web Portal is user-friendly, with no special skills or knowledge required to use it. It is also flexible and can plug into any existing workflow as needed.





Increased patient visibility: Patients can view their treatment plan, including before-and-after images, to better understand their treatment process and visualize the results. The best-in-class web viewer, designed so that doctors can share the treatment plan strategy with patients and colleagues, is integrated into the Web Portal. This will increase patient engagement and satisfaction.





Only pay for what you need: The VISION Web Portal is helping doctors reduce operating costs by offering an affordable solution – doctors only pay per case – with no hidden or monthly fees.

To coincide with the VISION Web Portal, SoftSmile plans to launch educational resources for current and prospective clients. In addition, the new portal launch comes at a time when SoftSmile achieved a record-breaking number of cases treated using VISION, with more than 50,000 patients treated to date.

To learn more about the new VISION Web Portal or to request a demo visit: https://softsmile.com/vision/

About SoftSmile, Inc.

SoftSmile is a New York-based technology company that helps orthodontists to deliver custom, high-quality, and affordable treatment to their patients. Established in 2020, SoftSmile designs and develops an advanced, AI-driven orthodontic software that applies innovative algorithms based on sound biomechanical and mathematical principles in a user-friendly interface. This product gives orthodontists unparalleled control and precision of the treatment they deliver to their patients. SoftSmile was created by doctors, for doctors. Learn more at https://softsmile.com/ .

