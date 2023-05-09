OGeez! Rolls Out New Flavor Line-Up

The leading Arizona cannabis company is also moving to a new multi-flavor, variety-pack bag model and launching a limited-edition Pink Lemonade summer gummy

PHOENIX, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the next generation of OGeez! gummies. The leading cannabis-infusion company is revamping its flavor lineup and moving to a new, first-of-its-kind variety-pack model.

The company has consolidated its flavors into two main medley products: The Fruits and The Creams. The Fruits will include fan favorite Watermelon as well as two new mouthwatering gummies — Red Apple and Peach. The Creams, meanwhile, will consist of the company's cult classics Blackberries & Cream and Orange Creamsicle along with a new Peaches N' Cream flavor.

"Consider this our next flavor generation," said OGeez! Brands CEO Bran Noonan. "It's a real dream team of gummies. We've been working on this behind-the-scenes for a while and we're thrilled to finally share it with all of our dispensaries and consumers."

The full OGeez! gummy line-up also includes several wildly popular effects-based gummies: The CBN Sleep Gummy in Aquaberry, Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO and Happy Balance, a THC-CBD ratio in Strawberries & Cream.

To make way for all the changes, the company — which is known for its focus on superior flavor — is placing its Tropical gummy in the vault. Noonan said the company was "pressing pause on Tropical," but that it may bring it back one day.

"We are really focusing on SKU optimization, especially as we grow and think about expansion," he explained.

In addition to the flavor line-up changes, OGeez! is also launching a new limited-edition summer gummy in Pink Lemonade. That gummy will launch on the first day of summer (June 21) and will be available through the first day of fall (September 23). This marks the second consecutive year that OGeez! has released a limited-edition summer flavor. Last year, it saw huge success with the release of a Piña Colada gummy.

Perhaps even more significant, however, is the new variety-pack model that the company is moving to. Rather than selling gummies in bags by the flavor, OGeez! will offer The Fruits and The Creams as variety packs.

The new model is designed to give consumers a mix of flavors in one bag, while also streamlining production for OGeez! and simplifying SKU management for dispensaries.

Paul Hinojos of the Goodyear-based Valley of the Sun Medical Dispensary applauded the move.

"Being an operator of a cannabis dispensary and also a huge fan of OGeez!, we're really excited for the mixed bags to hit the market," Hinojos said. "It's tough to manage 1,000 different SKUs, so to have OGeez! in a mixed bag is very exciting to see!"

Noonan said he expects the move to be a big hit with consumers as well.

"It takes the stress out of the decision about which flavor of gummies to buy," he said. "You now get more of what you want in one neat little package."

The Fruits and The Creams will both come in indica and sativa in 10 milligrams per unit. In addition, The Fruits will be available in sativa in a 30 milligram gummy, while The Creams will be offered in 30 milligrams in indica.

All of these changes come amid the growing adult-use cannabis market in Arizona. Recreational sales for cannabis in the Grand Canyon State have continued to rise, surpassing medical sales every month for the last eight months, according to news reports.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, tax revenue for the adult market has been approximately $80 million for more than a year and has been steadily rising. By contrast, the state's medical market tax revenue has been dropping, most recently clocking in at $28 million for March.

OGeez! adopted the new flavor and packaging changes on May 5. Noonan said while OGeez! is dedicated to the medical market, that these latest changes are geared toward capturing more of the adult-use market.

"We're committed to staying ahead of the curve," he said. "In order to do that you have to continually take stock of what you're doing and keep innovating."

