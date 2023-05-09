CNY Fertility Launches First-of-its-kind Product Offering Making Treatment Even More Affordable and Further Cementing its Position as an IVF and Egg Freezing Cost Leader

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNY Fertility, a leading fertility clinic in the United States, recently launched a novel program combining IVF or Egg Freezing treatment with the associated medications in patient-friendly and heavily discounted packages.

In so doing, CNY has streamlined the patient experience and made IVF and Egg Freezing at CNY Fertility, already priced at one-third the national average, around $1,000 less for patients. This is the first-ever bundle of its kind, and it is expected to transform the IVF industry by making treatment more accessible and affordable.

Depending on the treatment and medication protocol, the bundles will range from $5,090 to $6,490, representing a significant cost-savings opportunity for patients who typically pay $15,000-20,000 out of pocket for these services at other fertility clinics. Coupled with CNY Fertility's pay-over-time program, patients can secure treatment for a deposit as low as $2,632.5.

"We know that the cost of Egg Freezing, IVF, and the associated medications can be a barrier for many patients. By developing these bundles and selling the medications with the treatment, we've improved the patient experience, lowered costs, and ensured that even more people have access to these life-changing treatments," said Dr. Robert Kiltz, founder of CNY Fertility.

The new treatment medication bundles are now available to patients at all CNY Fertility locations. To learn more, visit cnyfertility.com/affording-treatment.

About CNY Fertility

CNY Fertility is a leading fertility clinic in the United States that provides affordable, high-quality fertility care with a long history of innovation in the fertility industry. CNY operates from 8 locations in New York, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania and maintains a robust fertility travel program that treats thousands of patients remotely every year, increasing access to fertility care for patients in rural and underserved areas and for those who otherwise would not be able to afford treatment. CNY's new bundle program is another example of the clinic's innovation and commitment to making quality fertility treatment more affordable and accessible for everyone. CNY's services include IUI, IVF, Egg Freezing, Donor Egg IVF, and more. For more information, visit https://www.cnyfertility.com.

