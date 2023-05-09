Aspirion Appoints Jim Bohnsack to Newly Created Role of Chief Strategy Officer

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for complex claims and revenue integrity, announced today that Jim Bohnsack has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Bohnsack is responsible for leading the development and execution of the Company's long-term growth plan including oversight for strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate development.

"Aspirion has proven exceptionally strong at driving unmatched results for our clients and delivering an aggressive growth curve. Jim's incredible vision and depth of industry knowledge within complex revenue cycle management will prove invaluable as we strive to continually raise the bar and innovate on behalf of the health systems and clients that we serve," said Amy Amick, Aspirion CEO. "His strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue to further expand our investments in next-generation technology vital to driving innovation that will strengthen our clients' financial health, and in turn, their ability to serve their patients."

Bohnsack joins Aspirion with over two decades of deep domain experience across all healthcare market segments with an emphasis on technology, data, and analytics. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer for TransUnion Healthcare and co-led the sale of that business unit to Clearlake Capital and nThrive. Prior to TransUnion Healthcare, Bohnsack served in various leadership positions including President and Chief Financial Officer of Strivant Health; Senior Vice President of Provider Growth for CIOX Health; and Vice President, Solution Management & Corporate Development of Conifer Health Solutions. Bohnsack holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX.

"Aspirion is unique in how they're thinking about the future of complex revenue cycle management," said Jim Bohnsack. "We have the responsibility and unique capabilities to help our clients capture all of the revenue due for services rendered so they can continue to provide care for the communities they serve. I am thrilled to join such an innovative, value-driven team—it is truly an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid as well as denials, underpayments, and aged AR. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country.

