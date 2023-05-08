Conterra Networks Announces Appointment of Steve Keaveney as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks" or the "Company"), a national leader in providing fiber-optic network-based services to telecommunication carriers, school districts, and commercial customers, announced today the appointment of Steve Keaveney as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Steve is an entrepreneurial finance executive with a strong background in driving growth and achieving value creation, while maintaining strong financial discipline. He brings over 30 years of finance and operations experience across several industries, with a primary focus on telecommunications. He was previously the CFO of an in-building wireless solutions provider that built networks serving high-profile venues, including the World Trade Center and Churchill Downs. Earlier in his career, he founded and built two telecom businesses in Europe. Steve is a Certified Public Accountant and began his career as an auditor at Deloitte, LLP. He has an MBA from Pepperdine University and a BA in Accounting from Villanova University.

"I am very excited to join Conterra Networks and work with the team to continue to drive growth, expand the reach and impact of Conterra's networks, and deliver exceptional service for customers," said Keaveney. "I am honored to be a part of a high-performing group of experienced leaders at a company that is poised for great success."

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Conterra Networks as our new CFO," said Craig Gunderson, Conterra's President & CEO. "His industry knowledge and extensive finance experience will be instrumental in driving Conterra's continued growth and success."

"I also want to extend my gratitude to our founding CFO, Eric Burgess, for his contributions to Conterra Networks over the past 18 years," continued Gunderson. "Eric's expertise and acumen have been instrumental in Conterra's historical growth. We wish Eric all the best in his future endeavors."

About Conterra Networks

Conterra Networks is a national leader in the design, deployment, and operation of fiber-optic network-based services, providing advanced high-capacity communications networks to education, healthcare, government, carrier, and enterprise customers across the United States. With over 14,000 route miles of fiber and more than 8,000 on-net locations, Conterra offers a robust, flexible, and secure fiber network backbone optimized for low-latency and high-bandwidth applications. Conterra is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera Infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.conterra.com.

About APG

As the largest pension provider in the Netherlands, APG looks after the pensions of 4.7 million participants. APG provides executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. We work for pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning, housing associations, sheltered employment organizations, medical specialists, and architects. APG manages approximately €522 billion (Feb. 2023) in pension assets and has approximately 3,000 employees who work from Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing.

APG has been an active infrastructure investor since 2004, investing approximately €16.0 billion to date and managing 36 direct stakes in portfolio companies. APG's investments include assets within energy and utilities, telecommunications, and transport infrastructure. APG's Global Infrastructure team is comprised of 35 investment professionals. For more information, please visit www.apg.nl

About Fiera Infrastructure

Fiera Infrastructure is a leading global mid-market direct infrastructure investor operating across all subsectors of the infrastructure asset class and an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation. Led by a team of highly experienced and specialized professionals, the firm leverages strong global relationships, with a local presence in Toronto, London, and New York. Fiera Infrastructure has assets under management and commitments of C$4.0 billion as of March 31, 2023 and has invested in more than 50 infrastructure assets across telecommunications, renewables, transportation, and PPPs. For further information, please visit www.fierainfrastructure.com

