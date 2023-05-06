EMERGENTMEDTECH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEOGEN PSR AS EXCLUSIVE U.S. DISTRIBUTOR TO BUILD NATIONWIDE NETWORK OF PROVIDERS

BOSTON, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergentmedtech, founded in 2018 by Rob Salisbury and Angela Lacy Salisbury, provides aesthetic professionals of all types with leading-edge technologies to give their patients consistent and excellent outcomes that are as non-invasive as possible. In alignment with those values, the company is continuously researching and testing the most advanced and effective devices available. Due to the remarkable safety profile and superior results showing the effectiveness of the NeoGen Plasma Skin Regeneration (PSR), Emergentmedtech procured the exclusive distribution rights for the US Market and will formally announce at the upcoming Modern BeautyCon event coming up this weekend at Boston Park Plaza.

NeoGen PSR provides the most advanced nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatment available with award-winning results.

"We look forward to educating and creating awareness of this technology being the gold standard device for overall dermal correction and health. Moreover, we are also excited to help patients and practices alike achieve incredible success in being a part of the NeoGen journey," said President and Co-Founder Rob Salisbury.

Developed in 2010 by Energist Medical Group headquartered in the UK, the NeoGen PSR provides the most advanced nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatment available with award-winning results that are evidenced by a decade of dramatic and long-lasting improvements.

"Everyone at Energist is delighted and excited to appoint Emergentmedtech as our Exclusive USA NeoGen Partner. Working closely with Rob and Angela over the last few years, I have witnessed unbridled passion, integrity, know-how and 24/7 support for every customer. I believe the combination of our amazing NeoGen PSR system in the capable hands of Emergentmedtech will set the bar to a new high level, that meets every Provider's needs," said Simon Jones, President of Energist Limited.

Shaun Charles Med Spa in Wakefield, MA has become the top med spa offering NeoGen PSR treatments in the world in just 2 short years, rocketing in patient bookings for the ground-breaking results that changes the lives of patients and restores confidence to people suffering from scarring, pigmentation and more. They have gone on to win The Aesthetic Award in 2022 for Best Nonsurgical Facial Rejuvenation Enhancement.

"When we started with NeoGen, we just treated friends and family including Co-owner and NeoGen PSR treatment specialist Shaun Spanos' grandmother. When people saw the great results, word started spreading and without advertising one bit, we had people banging our door down. I was receiving 40 to 50 calls a day for NeoGen and now we are booked out 3 months in advance and growing. I've never seen this level of improvement with any other modality. It's just absolutely unbelievable, " said Jeff Spanos, Owner and Business Manager of Shaun Charles Med Spa

The FDA-approved Class II medical device has 6 dermatological indications to treat Acne scarring, Actinic keratosis, Viral papillomata, Wrinkles and Thytides (facial and non-facial), Seborrheic keratosis and Superficial lesions. NeoGen PSR has adjustable energy levels to customize treatments based on all skin types in the Fitzpatrick Scale while offering little to no downtime for recovery, making it a revolutionary skin care treatment designed to help people achieve younger, healthier-looking skin without the need for invasive procedures. Patients can return to their daily activities immediately after the treatment. It is an ideal option for people who want to improve their appearance but don't want to undergo surgery. The NeoGen PSR treatments are distinguished in their ability to stimulate the body's natural healing response promoting triggers in the body to produce collagen and elastin. Patients see an immediate noticeable improvement in the texture, tone, volume and firmness of their skin that continues to increase over a 6-12 month period.

"We wanted to create a company with an eco-system to provide Aesthetic Professionals of all types with the very best technologies to give their patients consistent and efficacious outcomes that are minimally to non-invasive. The NeoGen PSR is the most effective non-invasive device for facial rejuvenation in the world," Co-Founder and Global Trainer, Angela Lacy Salisbury says.

The treatment itself is simple and fast with the physician applying a numbing cream to the patient's treatment zone, then using the handheld device to deliver thermal plasma energy below the surface of the skin. The treatment usually takes from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the size of the treatment area.

"Staying youthful is not a trend. Patients are looking to find noninvasive treatments to reach their skincare goals. Finding where to start is the biggest challenge. The Emergentmedtech marketing and business development team works with our practitioners to create a vision and strategy to build a strong marketing and business development plan to grow market share within the community and help patients with their aesthetic needs," said Dianna Sellers, V.P. Marketing & Practice Integration.

Emergentmedtech is building a national network of NeoGen PSR Providers to bring this innovative technology to people all over America. We have a custom marketing and support system to help each new Provider build their business and launch their practice's ability to offer treatments and grow their business. Emergentmedtech carries a constellation of the top skin care medical devices in the world that can work together to achieve desired patient outcomes.

