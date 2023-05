FDA Roundup: May 05, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA issued a safety communication to warn consumers and health care providers to stop using and throw out certain lots of recalled SD Biosensor, Inc. Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests, distributed by Roche Diagnostics. The FDA has significant concerns of bacterial contamination in the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test liquid solution, provided in the test kit. Direct contact with the contaminated liquid solution may pose safety concerns and the bacterial contamination could impact the performance of the test.

On Wednesday, the FDA published "Catching Up with Califf:" " Demystifying Cronobacter and Actions FDA is Taking to Keep the Food Supply Safe ," by, M.D., Commissioner of Food and Drugs.r is found naturally in the environment – for example, in our yards, kitchens, and living rooms. It can live on surfaces like kitchen counters, sinks, or also on food facility manufacturing equipment. We're encouraging industry and public health partners to help us build a robust library of genetic data forthat would be helpful to definitively link clinical samples to their source – i.e., certain foods or environments – and to identify repeat sources of clinical illnesses.