PETALUMA, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, the leading organic and natural food company, has been named a 2023 Best Places to Work honoree by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. Amy's ranked 10 out of over 100 companies in its category and was the only food company to be recognized.

Amy's Kitchen Recognized by San Francisco Business Times as a "Best Place to Work."

"We are honored to be distinguished as one of the Bay Area's best places to work," said Paul Schiefer, President of Amy's Kitchen. "It is our top priority to actively listen to our employees to foster an inclusive company that stands by our values. This award reflects our culture and the efforts made to create a collaborative environment."

Each year, the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal evaluates hundreds of Bay Area companies. This award highlights businesses that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. The selection process is based on employee surveys with participation requirements and rankings are based on an overall employee engagement score.

"Taking care of each other is a core value, so we are thrilled to see that the top word to describe Amy's work environment by our employees is 'supportive'," said Goretti Hamlin, Chief People Officer of Amy's Kitchen. "We also found in the employee surveys that nearly 90% of our employees feel valued for their efforts. We won't stop there and are continually striving for that 100% score."

Established in 1987, Amy's Kitchen was created with the mission to cook great tasting organic, ready-made meals that are easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. At Amy's, the workplace culture is built on collaboration and personal empowerment and is committed to treating each other and the planet with kindness.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/.

