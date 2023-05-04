Planful Announces Premier Sponsor and Speaker Lineup for Perform23

Annual event brings finance, accounting, marketing, and HR leaders together to learn how to help their organizations reach peak financial performance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced Planful customer and partner Trintech as the top-tier premier sponsor of Planful Perform23, the company's annual user conference. Planful also debuted the speakers, sessions, and workshops available to conference attendees. Perform23 will give finance, accounting, marketing, HR, and other leaders the capabilities to win at financial performance management by treating it as a team sport.

Planful Perform23 takes place May 10-12, 2023 in Chicago at the Marriott Marquis and offers engaging sessions where attendees will learn new ways to plan collaboratively, react with agility, and remain resilient as a team in 2023 and beyond. The conference features customer-led sessions from Zappos, Rocket Software, Merchants Fleet, and others. Perform23 will also feature inaugural sessions specifically tailored to marketing leaders, with hands-on workshops that provide guidance for reaching operational marketing excellence.

"Economic volatility is an intimidating opponent for businesses today. Only those who can rally as a cohesive team will execute the right plays to win," said Rowan Tonkin, Chief Marketing Officer, Planful. "Perform23 is where Planful customers will share their stories of agility, resilience, and teamwork as they reach peak financial performance. This premiere event brings every corner of the business together to show how financial performance management is a team sport."

Planful's trusted team of partners will also be on hand at Perform23 with tips and insights to help attendees plan more effectively and execute with confidence. Perform23 is supported by its premier sponsor, Trintech, as well as Bakerfield, Bright Point Solutions, CFO Solutions, Cogenics, KeenVision, CFO Alliance, and many others.

"We're excited to once again be the premier sponsor for Planful Perform23, particularly as we see a growing number of companies looking to widen their aperture on financial performance management," said Mekaela Davis, SVP, Partner Success & Global Advisory, Trintech. "The successful partnership between Trintech and Planful is already removing friction between finance and accounting processes for countless customers, allowing them to work faster, more effectively, and with more confidence. Perform23 will showcase how teams can boost collaboration and deliver more wins by including teams from across the business in pursuit of financial performance goals."

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy.

