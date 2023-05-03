Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $328.0 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $322.8 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 were $12.7 million or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 were $13.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, as sales increased 1.6% against a difficult comparison, as last year's first quarter was up 17% from the previous year."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were up 4.1% in the quarter, reflecting continued strength in demand within the aftermarket. Our customers' POS throughout the quarter also remained favorable, which bodes well for future demand.

Turning to Temperature Control, sales declined a modest 0.9% versus the almost 30% growth experienced during the same quarter last year. As a seasonal business, first quarter sales are heavily dependent on customer preseason ordering patterns, and therefore not indicative of the full year.

Engineered Solutions sales were 2% lower than last year's first quarter, but 5% higher than the quarterly average sales level achieved in 2022. We expect this segment to be slightly lumpy quarter to quarter as a result of changes in customer order patterns. Based upon customer interest, we continue to believe long-term sales growth will be strong, though revenue growth from business wins is not linear.

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating profit margin was 6.6% in the quarter versus 8.3% in the first quarter last year. The decline in profit of $5.3 million was mainly the result of a $5.5 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year, due to rising interest rates. Excluding these incremental factoring costs, our operating expenses would have been flat year over year at 19.5% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.8% in the quarter versus 11.0% last year and was impacted by the above-mentioned factoring expense. We continue to implement both pricing and cost savings initiatives to help offset rising interest cost increases and lingering inflationary pressures on certain commodities and labor expense.

Our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2023 remain unchanged with top line sales growth expected to be in the low single digits with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10% of revenue, assuming current interest rates.

As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2023.

As we recently announced, we are pleased to have published our 2022 Corporate Sustainability report. This report outlines our commitment to being environmentally and socially responsible, and highlights the noticeable progress we have made to date. We remain committed to leveraging sustainability as a catalyst for positive change both within our organization and in the communities within which we operate.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "While uncertainty remains, we continue to be bullish on all of our markets. The aftermarket has a long history of stability in challenging economic times, and while still relatively new to us, we are excited about where we are heading with our Engineered Solutions business and the attention it has been getting from its customer base. We will continue to look for ways to drive growth, offset rising costs and deliver increasing value to all our customers and stakeholders alike."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-225-9448 (domestic) or 203-518-9708 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-4245 (domestic) or 402-220-1173 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































THREE MONTHS ENDED







MARCH 31,







2023



2022







(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 328,028 100.0 %

$ 322,831 100.0 %

















COST OF SALES

236,761 72.2 %

232,991 72.2 %

















GROSS PROFIT

91,267 27.8 %

89,840 27.8 %

















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

69,633 21.2 %

62,884 19.5 %

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

912 0.3 %

41 0.0 %

OTHER INCOME, NET

24 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

















OPERATING INCOME

20,746 6.3 %

26,915 8.3 %

















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

225 0.1 %

1,449 0.4 %

















INTEREST EXPENSE

3,862 1.2 %

805 0.2 %

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

17,109 5.2 %

27,559 8.5 %

















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,372 1.3 %

7,005 2.2 %

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

12,737 3.9 %

20,554 6.4 %

















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(780) -0.2 %

(1,116) -0.3 %

















NET EARNINGS

11,957 3.6 %

19,438 6.0 %

















NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 39 0.0 %

(8) 0.0 %

















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 11,918 3.6 %

$ 19,446 6.0 %

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 12,698 3.9 %

$ 20,562 6.4 %

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(780) -0.2 %

(1,116) -0.3 %

TOTAL

$ 11,918 3.6 %

$ 19,446 6.0 %

































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.59



$ 0.94



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.06)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.55



$ 0.88



































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.57



$ 0.91



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.03)



(0.04)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.54



$ 0.87



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,609,618



21,978,507



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,097,750



22,477,819



















(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.















STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



























(In thousands)















THREE MONTHS ENDED





March 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)

Revenues











Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and











Fuel Delivery)

$ 116,083



$ 109,149

Electrical and Safety

51,804



52,257

Wire sets and other

16,690



15,858

Vehicle Control

184,577



177,264















AC System Components

45,752



47,374

Other Thermal Components

26,654



25,684

Temperature Control

72,406



73,058















Commercial Vehicle

19,857



21,451

Construction / Agriculture

12,795



10,984

Light Vehicle

22,966



26,075

All Other

15,427



13,999

Engineered Solutions

71,045



72,509















Revenues

$ 328,028



$ 322,831















Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$ 58,472 31.7 %

$ 55,424 31.3 % Temperature Control

19,155 26.5 %

19,488 26.7 % Engineered Solutions

13,640 19.2 %

14,928 20.6 % All Other

-



-

Gross Margin

$ 91,267 27.8 %

$ 89,840 27.8 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$ 40,836 22.1 %

$ 35,039 19.8 % Temperature Control

16,528 22.8 %

15,326 21.0 % Engineered Solutions

7,909 11.1 %

8,640 11.9 % All Other

4,360



3,879

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 69,633 21.2 %

$ 62,884 19.5 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$ 17,636 9.6 %

$ 20,385 11.5 % Temperature Control

2,627 3.6 %

4,162 5.7 % Engineered Solutions

5,731 8.1 %

6,288 8.7 % All Other

(4,360)



(3,879)

Subtotal

$ 21,634 6.6 %

$ 26,956 8.3 % Restructuring & Integration

(912) -0.3 %

(41) 0.0 % Other Income, Net

24 0.0 %

- 0.0 % Operating Income

$ 20,746 6.3 %

$ 26,915 8.3 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.









Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























THREE MONTHS ENDED















MARCH 31,















2023

2022















(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 12,698

$ 20,562

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

912

41











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(237)

(11)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 13,373

$ 20,592























































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP







































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.57

$ 0.91

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.04

0.01











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.61

$ 0.92























































OPERATING INCOME









































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 20,746

$ 26,915

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

912

41











OTHER INCOME, NET

(24)

-

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED











MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 21,634

$ 26,956

2023

2022

2022











(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS









































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 17,109

$ 27,559

$ 87,882

$ 128,274

$ 98,332





















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,082

6,952

28,428

27,681

28,298 INTEREST EXPENSE

3,862

805

13,674

2,624

10,617 EBITDA

28,053

35,316

129,984

158,579

137,247





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

912

41

2,762

433

1,891 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

7,002

-

7,002 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

-

1,711

- SPECIAL ITEMS

912

41

9,764

2,144

8,893





















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 28,965

$ 35,357

$ 139,748

$ 160,723

$ 146,140















































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,375

$ 2,084

$ 5,647

$ (4,360)

$ 20,746

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

285

543

84

-

912

OTHER INCOME, NET

(24)

-

-

-

(24)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,636

$ 2,627

$ 5,731

$ (4,360)

$ 21,634

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 15,057

$ 1,105

$ 5,286

$ (4,339)

$ 17,109

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,412

763

2,481

426

7,082

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,741

893

359

(131)

3,862

EBITDA

21,210

2,761

8,126

(4,044)

28,053

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

285

543

84

-

912

SPECIAL ITEMS

285

543

84

-

912

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 21,495

$ 3,304

$ 8,210

$ (4,044)

$ 28,965

% of Net Sales

11.6 %

4.6 %

11.6 %





8.8 %





























THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 20,344

$ 4,162

$ 6,288

$ (3,879)

$ 26,915

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

41

-

-

-

41

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-

-

-

-

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 20,385

$ 4,162

$ 6,288

$ (3,879)

$ 26,956

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 20,366

$ 4,480

$ 6,578

$ (3,865)

$ 27,559

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,417

680

2,458

397

6,952

INTEREST EXPENSE

575

160

146

(76)

805

EBITDA

24,358

5,320

9,182

(3,544)

35,316

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

41

-

-

-

41

SPECIAL ITEMS

41

-

-

-

41

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 24,399

$ 5,320

$ 9,182

$ (3,544)

$ 35,357

% of Net Sales

13.8 %

7.3 %

12.7 %





11.0 %





























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































MARCH

MARCH

DECEMBER



2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















ASSETS













CASH

$ 24,196

$ 19,999

$ 21,150













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

216,617

231,963

173,013 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,816

6,660

5,375 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

210,801

225,303

167,638













INVENTORIES

522,039

534,421

528,715 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

20,626

22,221

19,695 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,192

17,471

25,241













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

803,854

819,415

762,439













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

107,123

102,984

107,148 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

74,291

42,116

49,838 GOODWILL

132,289

131,538

132,087 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

98,389

104,344

100,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

33,893

35,964

33,658 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,719

45,518

41,745 OTHER ASSETS

27,462

28,530

27,510













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,320,020

$ 1,310,409

$ 1,254,929



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ 52,600

$ 245,450

$ 50,000 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT 5,014

3,235

5,031 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

94,372

139,392

89,247 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

42,153

46,085

37,169 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

21,319

23,513

22,952 ACCRUED REBATES

39,657

42,606

37,381 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

24,268

31,972

31,361 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

42,041

45,875

49,990













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

321,424

578,128

323,131













LONG-TERM DEBT

215,487

-

184,589 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

65,319

32,281

40,709 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

60,820

51,909

63,305 OTHER LIABILITIES

24,298

25,178

22,157













TOTAL LIABILITIES

687,348

687,496

633,891













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

621,644

611,871

610,020 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,028

11,042

11,018 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

632,672

622,913

621,038













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,320,020

$ 1,310,409

$ 1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































THREE MONTHS ENDED



MARCH 31,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 11,957



$ 19,438

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 7,082



6,952

OTHER 4,587



4,374

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (42,617)



(44,706)

INVENTORY 6,195



(67,662)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 4,809



1,942

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 1,165



2,171

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (10,656)



(21,226)

OTHER (2,964)



(5,245)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (20,442)



(103,962)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (4,363)



(6,449)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 13



-

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (4,350)



(6,449)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 33,478



120,340

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK -



(6,517)

DIVIDENDS PAID (6,261)



(5,935)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 125



444

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 27,342



108,332

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 496



323

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,046



(1,756)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,150



21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 24,196



$ 19,999

