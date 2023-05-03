NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS FLAGSHIP URGENT CARE CENTER IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of its flagship urgent care center in Southern California.

The new urgent care center is located in Alhambra, California , and offers walk-in treatment for everyday illnesses and injury, including advanced offerings such as minor procedures. Nutex Health acquired the two-story building located centrally at 425 West Main Street in Alhambra due to its location close to Associated Hispanic Physicians ("AHP"), its independent practice association ("IPA") in Los Angeles. AHP currently has approximately 25,000 patients under capitated risk arrangements with multiple health plans. Nutex Health currently does not own a microhospital in Los Angeles and believes that it can take better and more efficient care of not only AHP's patients but also other patients requiring urgent care services. The administrative office of AHP has also been moved from Monterey Park, CA to our building in Alhambra .

About Nutex Health Inc.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

