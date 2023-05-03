DR PEPPER® AND RAPPER YUNG GRAVY TEAM UP TO DROP A NEW SINGLE AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE

"Strawberries & Creamin'" Live Now and Exclusively on TikTok

FRISCO, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr Pepper® announced a musical collaboration with rapper Yung Gravy, including an exclusive single and music video inspired by the brand's latest product, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream. "Strawberries & Creamin'" debuted on TikTok , and the video is now live on Yung Gravy's YouTube channel . The partnership between Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy also includes a custom line of co-branded merchandise available on the leading social commerce marketplace, NTWRK . This partnership highlights the recent launch of the brand's newest beverage treat, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, which features the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors swirled with refreshing layers of strawberry flavor with a smooth, creamy finish.

Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy, with his smooth and soulful baritone voice, created an instant classic with lyrics and sound that strike a perfect balance between quirky and catchy. The rapper, known for unmistakable tracks like "oops!" and "Betty," has a dedicated following that matches the fervor of Dr Pepper's network of passionate fans. The entertaining music video depicts Yung Gravy navigating an animated world full of flashy cars, pool parties, soda pyrotechnics, and a one-of-a-kind pink tiger.

"We are thrilled to have teamed up with Yung Gravy to create this track inspired by our new product," said Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado. "Yung Gravy's playful energy and distinct persona have captivated his audience, and we can't wait to see what Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy fans think of the new track and merchandise line, which leans into both our brand and Yung Gravy's creativity and uniqueness."

The exclusive merchandise designed with Yung Gravy's team features a three-piece bundle as fresh and dreamy as Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream. As a nod to the soft drink's 23 unique flavors, only 23 bundles will be available for consumers to have the opportunity to win and purchase for $1.23. Merch bundles feature an iconic gravy boat, a silk-collared shirt modeled after the rapper's signature button-downs, and custom vinyl-inspired drink coasters. To enter the drawing for the exclusive drop, fans must download the NTWRK app and follow the link: https://thentwrk.com/show/14702/dr-pepper-strawberries-and-cream-x-yg . The drawing opens on May 3, 2023, and closes on May 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, when NTWRK will host a live episode to choose the winners and interact with the products live.

"I was honored to write a song for the legendary Dr Pepper and to celebrate their new Strawberries & Cream flavor. 'Strawberries & Creamin'' is some classic Gravy, and I can't wait for the fans to hear it. Oh, and the Gravy x Dr Pepper merch collab we made is sensational," said Yung Gravy.

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, the brand's newest flavor innovation, debuted in February 2023 as a part of the permanent portfolio. The beverage treat is offered in 12 oz. 12 packs, and 20 oz. bottles, and Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar is offered in 12 oz. 12 packs.

