Reviving Jewish Identity: The Jewish Youth Pledge Sparks a Cultural Renaissance

Empowering a New Generation: Innovative Time-Capsule Approach Inspires Lasting Commitment to Jewish Values and Community

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Future Pledge (JFP) proudly unveiled the launch of The Jewish Youth Pledge (JYP), a pioneering effort to strengthen ties between Jewish youth organizations and their alums. This innovative approach, which incorporates self-reflective letters stored in a time capsule, has already captured hearts and minds during its soft launch phase. With the official launch of the Jewish Youth Pledge, JFP's mission is to redefine how Jewish youth and alums connect, and inspiring a renewed dedication to their shared heritage.

The Jewish Youth Pledge asks Jewish teens and young adults to commit to being active, contributing members of the Jewish community. As part of JYP, Jewish youth and college organizations run a program in which youth aged 13-24 write letters to their future selves, envisioning the role of Jewish values in their lives. Stored in the Jewish Youth Pledge Time Capsule, participants receive a text reminder every two years and a letter copy at the 5th, 10th, 15th, and 20th anniversaries, revisiting their commitment to the Jewish world.

"The Jewish Youth Pledge is a powerful vehicle for equipping our next generation with the essential tools and resources to nurture their Jewish identity and actively shape the community's future. By taking the pledge, Jewish youth can embrace our rich history and unite with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who share the same commitment to the continuity of the Jewish people," said Jewish Future Pledge Founder, Mike Leven.

During its soft launch, JYP has met with great success from both participants and partner organizations, securing more than 13,200 pledges to date, and forging partnerships with more than 45 youth programs across the United States, Canada, and Israel.

"We've seen a profound effect of the participants as evidence by their letters," added Leven. "Participants write to 'remind themselves of the strong sense of comfort' that Judaism has brought to their lives. They write committing themselves to attend synagogue, make time for Shabbat dinners, and devote themselves to making the world a better place. In the midst of the rise of antisemisitm and assimilation, their pledges bring hope to the continuation of our way of life."

The Jewish Youth Pledge has gained support from prominent Jewish organizations, including Taglit-Birthright Israel, BBYO, NCSY, Masa Israel Journey, JNF, Young Judaea, AEPi, BU Hillel, and the Union of Reform Judaism. Leven says the initiative welcomes new partners now that it has launched.

The Jewish Youth Pledge is an initiative of The Jewish Future Pledge, a global movement which asks Jews and Jewish allies to make the moral commitment to include Jewish causes or The State of Israel in their estate planning. JYP was created to further the goals of The Jewish Future Pledge by inspiring and educating the next generation of Jewish community members.

About The Jewish Youth Pledge

The Jewish Youth Pledge is a dedicated initiative to empower Jewish youth to take ownership of their Jewish identity encouraging them to make a meaningful commitment to the Jewish community. The program encourages Jewish teenagers and young adults aged 13-24 to write personal pledges about the role they want Judaism to play in their lives, which are stored in a secure online time capsule. Participants receive a reminder of their pledge every two years, along with a copy of their pledge on significant anniversaries as a tangible reminder of their commitment and a source of inspiration to continue making a positive impact on the Jewish world. The Jewish Youth Pledge, an initiative of The Jewish Future Pledge, work in tandem to foster the preservation of the worldwide Jewish community by engaging in meaningful action that supports the Jewish people and the State of Israel. For more information on the Jewish Youth Pledge and the Jewish Future Pledge, visit https://jewishyouthpledge.org and https://jewishfuturepledge.org/

