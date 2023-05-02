FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.

IRVING, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Frame Service, Inc. based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Frame Service is a full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair shop serving the industry since 1948 with a strong reputation for quality and timely service in the Fort Wayne area.

Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service, said, "today we are excited to welcome the Frame Service team to the FleetPride family. Frame Service adds growth in the Indiana market with broad capabilities in parts and service, and a wealth of heavy duty expertise. As we continue building e-commerce capabilities at FleetPride.com for ease and speed of doing business, expanding our network at the same time enables us to better serve local, regional, and national fleets faster to keep trucks on the road. We look forward to becoming part of the Fort Wayne community."

Frame Service owner Barry Ernst said, "As a family-run business, we have strong values, dedicated employees, and a focus on excellent customer service, which is a shared value with FleetPride. This acquisition will take our business to the next level and will provide our customers with an enhanced experience."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

