Conventus Flower Orthopedics Appoints Anjan R. Shah, MD as Chief Medical Officer

HORSHAM, Pa., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus Flower Orthopedics, an innovation-driven medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Anjan R. Shah, MD as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Anjan R. Shah (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Shah is a highly regarded surgeon with extensive clinical and education experience in the field of orthopedic trauma. Our team looks forward to partnering with him to help serve patients and the industry," said Brad Niemann, CEO, Conventus Flower Orthopedics.

Dr. Shah is board certified and fellowship trained in orthopedic trauma. He is a staff trauma surgeon with the Orthopaedic Trauma Service (OTS), a division of Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI), where he focuses on complex orthopaedic trauma and adult reconstruction. He serves as Chief of Staff and Director of Orthopaedic Trauma at Brandon Regional Hospital.

Dr. Shah is also an esteemed educator and researcher. He is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program, where he was honored with the Dr. Doug Letson Distinguished Faculty Teaching Award in 2019 and 2021. He has authored or co-authored nearly 25 research publications and has given over 20 scholarly presentations worldwide.

Dr. Shah obtained his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, in 2002. He then completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. Following residency, he received his fellowship training in Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, FL.

"I am excited about this opportunity to work with the leadership team at Conventus Flower Orthopedics. I have already experienced firsthand the company's dedication to improving the surgeon's ability to advance patient care through innovative technology. I look forward to the many other great things to come."

ABOUT CONVENTUS FLOWER ORTHOPEDICS

Conventus Orthopaedics and Flower Orthopedics, d/b/a Conventus Flower Orthopedics is a privately held medical technology company. Conventus Flower Orthopedics launched the first-to-market flexible, threaded intramedullary distal fibula nail, Flex-Thread™. The company is also known for pioneering the Ready-for-Surgery™ single-use, sterile packaged foot and ankle solutions. With multiple innovative, new products currently in development, Conventus Flower Orthopedics is focused on improving patient outcomes with novel solutions that address unmet needs in the market. For more information about Conventus Flower Orthopedics, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.ConventusFlower.com

Conventus Flower Orthopedics logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conventus Flower Orthopedics