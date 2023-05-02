Careismatic Brands Celebrates Nurses Week 2023 with a $100,000 Mystery Scrubs Giveaway

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no mystery why Careismatic Brands wants to celebrate nurses. As the world's leader in medical apparel, they have been serving healthcare pros every day of the year for nearly three decades.

But Nurses Week is special, and in 2023, the company is rolling out a unique promotion. In the Mystery Scrub Giveaway, they're giving away $100,000 in Careismatic Brands medical apparel in the form of "mystery gift packages" sent to 250 winners once a month for the rest of the year.

The contest runs May 1 through May 26, 2023, and winners will be selected by June 2, 2023. Healthcare providers can sign up online (via https://www.careismatic.com/nurses-week-giveaway, Allheart.com , Healinghandssccrubs.com, cherokeeuniforms.com), or on social media (@allheart, @hhscrubs, @cherokeeuniforms) for a chance to win. Once notified, winners will be asked for their clothing and shoe sizes, as well as other information needed to customize their seven monthly gift packages.

"With this giveaway, we're excited to be able to bring a little joy into nurses' lives," says Milo Slattery, Chief Product Officer at Careismatic Brands. "And to be able to surprise them each month with a gift package on their doorstep."

The 2023 Nurses Week $100,000 Mystery Scrubs Giveaway is open to healthcare providers age 18 and over in the 50 United States.

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS

Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, heartsoul scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, and Silverts adaptive apparel. Careismatic is proud to support a number of nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation, and Mercy Ships.

