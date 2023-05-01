Winston & Strawn Strengthens Tax Practice With Return of New York Partner Rachel Ingwer

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Rachel Ingwer as a partner in the firm's New York office and as a member of the firm's Transactions Department and Tax Practice.

A former Winston partner who worked at the firm for more than 12 years, Rachel counsels corporate clients and high net worth individuals on a variety of domestic and cross-border tax issues. She has nearly 15 years of experience in tax matters relating to private equity transactions and other transactional tax matters, including business formations, taxable and tax-free mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, financings, restructurings, and recapitalizations.

"I am excited to return to Winston and to reconnect with so many colleagues I respect and admire," said Rachel. "Winston is a truly collaborative place, and I look forward to working together to apply my knowledge to clients across the firm."

Rachel regularly counsels clients on debt and equity offerings and fund formation issues, including fund structuring and partnership tax matters. She also has experience with advising clients on tax aspects of cryptocurrency transactions.

"Rachel brings deep institutional knowledge and private capital experience that will provide significant value across our client base," said Mats Carlston, managing partner of Winston's New York office. "Her tax-related experience as it pertains to fund formation, private equity and financing transactions, family office planning, and international work will help us to continue to deliver targeted counsel to clients on a wide range of issues."

"Rachel has a well-earned reputation in the tax and private equity spaces, and we're pleased to welcome her back to the firm," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "She is a talented and savvy tax partner who will be a great asset to clients grappling with complex transactions and tax matters."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

