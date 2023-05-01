INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT SAAS COMPANY i-SIGHT, REBRANDS AS CASE IQ

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - i-Sight, a leading provider of case management software, announced today that the company has changed its name to Case IQ. This rebranding effort marks the one-year anniversary since announcing a growth investment from Resurgens Technology Partners and naming a new CEO.

"While the i-Sight name has served the company well over the years, our investigative case management platform has made many major advances," CEO David McNeill explains. "We now go far beyond merely providing a clear line of sight into workplace incidents. The Case IQ name better reflects the most essential benefit our customers gain from our software: deep, actionable intelligence."

These brand developments are part of the company's strategic initiative to further capitalize on its case management expertise within the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) sector, which is expected to grow to nearly US $70 billion by 2027.

"With increasingly stringent federal policies around record-keeping and due diligence, compliance professionals are under real pressure to demonstrate consistency and rigor throughout their case management processes," says Tom Fox, host of The Compliance Podcast Network. "Case IQ delivers a rock-solid solution to this."

Case IQ's platform is unique in providing omni-channel case intake for the broadest range of workplace incidents, workflow configurability and automations, and advanced analytics. With 20+ years of experience, over 80,000 active investigators, and the mitigation of billions of dollars in litigation risk, Case IQ's expertise in case management software is unrivaled.

The company's global customer base includes enterprise and mid-size businesses across industries, along with government, education and non-profit organizations.

Learn more at caseiq.com, or visit the Case IQ team in June at the ACFE Global Fraud Conference or SHRM23 .

About Case IQ

Case IQ, formerly i-Sight, was founded in 1999. Its central office is located in Ottawa, ON. The company employs a remote-first workforce across the US, Canada, Europe and APAC. As the leading provider of investigative case management software targeting ethics and compliance, human resources, fraud and corporate security, Case IQ serves mid-sized and large organizations worldwide. More than 80,000 investigators and case managers are currently active on the platform.

