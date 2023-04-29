State-wide "Say NO to Discriminatory Bills" Rally on Saturday April 29 at 11 am EST - Florida Asian Community Speaks Up

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic move for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in Florida, the newly formed Florida Asian American Justice Alliance (FAAJA) has announced, with the participation of many Floridian Chinese organizations, including UCA, the national coalition, a state-wide rally to be held at 11 am EST on April 29, 2023 in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee, and Tampa to protest the Senate Bill 264 and House Bill 1355. These bills not only harm the AAPI communities but also threaten American values of inclusiveness, respect, and equal protection under the law.

Owning a home or starting a business is a tradition deeply valued by all Americans. Strong family ties, entrepreneurship, and a sense of community are all part of the American fabric. SB 264 and HB 1355 threaten to undermine these values for countless individuals and families in Florida.

These bills do not distinguish between foreign nationals and immigrants from their home country government, which is very dangerous. This lack of distinction opens the door for discrimination and legitimizes anti-Asian hate against any person who looks or seems Asian. Furthermore, the bills hold Floridian real property sellers and buyers criminally liable for violations and allow for forfeiture of private property ownership by the government. All this potentially brings unnecessary burden, cost, and criminal liability to every homeowner in Florida and threatens their fundamental property rights. It is not just a threat to Asian Americans but to all Americans who believe in fairness and equal treatment.

What happens in Florida will have a chilling effect across the nation. If these bills pass, it may motivate other states to adopt similarly discriminatory legislation, which would impact even millions more Asian American families.

"This is an unprecedented action for those of us in Florida's AAPI community. These bills will offend and harm nearly one million Asian American voters in the state. National security is of paramount importance and we support common sense measures, but we feel we must take a strong and very public stand against the overreach in HB1355 Section 7," said Echo King, one of the founders of FAAJA. "As currently written, these bills target Asian and other immigrants, including those from China, by preventing us from home ownership and contributing to Florida's economy through investment in our communities. We urge our legislators to oppose these bills and to move this state forward, not backward."

The fate of our nation's core values is at stake. FAAJA cordially invites all concerned citizens to join the rallies this Saturday and become a member of FAAJA to defend American values that we hold dear. For those unable to attend, please follow the rallies on social media using the hashtag #[RallyAgainstHB1355].

About FAAJA

The Florida Asian American Justice Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights and interests of the AAPI community in Florida, particularly in the fight against any form of discrimination and hatred. The organization seeks to promote social justice and equality and strengthen the economic, cultural, and political development of the AAPI community.

