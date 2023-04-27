BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings of $7.1 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported quarterly net income of $7.1 million, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $1.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.85 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income totaled $7.1 million , or $1.33 per share, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.5 million , or $0.85 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased 53% to $23.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased 32% to $2.7 billion at March 31, 2023 from $2.0 billion at March 31, 2022 .

Total loans increased 42% to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 .

Total deposits increased 26% to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2022 .

Available liquidity sources totaled $987.6 million as of March 31, 2023 .

There were no brokered deposits or borrowings as of March 31, 2023 .

Nonperforming assets, excluding restructured loans, improved to 0.47% of total assets at March 31, 2023 from 0.72% March 31, 2022 .

The Bank adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses effective January 1, 2023 .

As previously announced, on January 1, 2023 , the Company completed its acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company ("Mechanics"), parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi ("Mechanics Bank") for all cash consideration. The acquisition of Mechanics resulted in the Bank having 47 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama .

Recent Developments

On April 10, 2023, the Bank and Mechanics Bank were each named a recipient of a grant award under the Community Development Financial Institution Equitable Recovery Program (the "CDFI ERP"). The Bank was awarded $6.2 million and Mechanics Bank was awarded $4.9 million, which will be received by the Bank as the successor entity in the Bank's acquisition of Mechanics Bank. The grants may be received in the second quarter of 2023 and may be used to support lending to small businesses and microenterprises, community facilities, affordable housing, commercial real estate and intermediary lending to non-profits and community development financial institutions, as well as used for financial services, development services to support borrowers, and operational support.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings, particularly in light of the recent headlines and uncertainty in other parts of the banking industry. We are proud of our consistent results during the ongoing period of rising interest rates, persistent inflation in the U.S., and a more challenging overall economy with increased scrutiny on bank liquidity and capital. In addition, during the first quarter of 2023, we completed our acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank, which further expanded our branch network and drove considerable balance sheet growth. We were also very excited to fully welcome our customers from the Sycamore Bank acquisition last year through our completion of the conversion of the Sycamore Bank core data processing systems on February 13, 2023."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.7 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.0 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of 8% and 32%, respectively. The increase in total assets since March 31, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth, the issuance of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program, our acquisition of Tate Financial Corporation and Sycamore Bank effective on October 1, 2022, and our acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank effective on January 1, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of March 31, 2023 totaled $1.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion as December 31, 2022 and $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 14% and 42%, respectively.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 9% and 26%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $546.7 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $525.0 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 4%, and $494.5 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 11%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 24% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest-bearing deposits year-over-year is primarily due to our acquisitions of Sycamore Bank and Mechanics Bank. Cost of funds as of March 31, 2023 was 0.70% compared to 0.28% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.25% as of March 31, 2022. The increase during the quarter is due to the overall increase in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 77% as of March 31, 2023 compared to 73% as of December 31, 2022, and 68% as of March 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $21.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 10%, and $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 53%. Net interest margin decreased to 4.20% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.80% in the first quarter of 2022. Yield on earning assets was 4.90% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.50% during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.23% during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 40 basis points and 67 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income was $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 22% and $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 9%. Mortgage banking revenue was $552 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $139 thousand from $413 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, or 34%, and a decrease of $130 thousand from $682 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, or 19%. The increase in mortgage banking revenue during the period was primarily due to increased demand in the residential mortgage market as a result of seasonality. During the first quarter of 2023, the Bank retained $2.5 million of the $26.3 million secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $31.8 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2022, of which $5.3 million were held in-house.

As of March 31, 2023, tangible book value per share was $16.00. According to OTCQX, there were 662 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2023 for a total of 147,482 shares and for a total price of $5,997,812. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on March 31, 2023 was $37.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $199.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, including the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses. The CECL methodology requires earlier recognition of credit losses using a life of loan, expected loss methodology that incorporates reasonable and supportable forecasts into the estimate.

The Company's adoption of the CECL methodology resulted in an $8.9 million increase to the allowance for credit losses and a $1.8 million increase to allowance for unfunded commitments, and a corresponding decrease to retained earnings with a one-time cumulative adjustment of $6.4 million, net of tax, effective January 1, 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $375 thousand during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $450 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $150 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. The increases in the provision for credit losses since the first quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio as a result of the acquisitions of Sycamore Bank and Mechanics Bank.

Net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023 were $168 thousand, compared to net loan charge-offs of $464 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to 0.49% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 25 basis points compared to 0.72% for the first quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2023 were 0.01%, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.00% for the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.2 million, compared to $14.1 million as of December 31, 2022 and $15.9 million as of March 31, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2022 and 1.30% at March 31, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 184.0% at March 31, 2023, compared to 116.0% at December 31, 2022 and 109.0% at March 31, 2022.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the recent events in the banking industry, including the recent bank failures, and a continued worsening of forecasted economic conditions due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Recent events in other parts of the banking industry have brought additional focus on investment securities portfolios, interest rate risk, liquidity management and capital. As a result, we are providing additional information on our liquidity position at March 31, 2023 to help illustrate the more traditional and stable nature of our banking model compared to other financial institutions who have recently experienced liquidity and capital challenges.

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding. We currently have no brokered deposits and currently have the capacity to borrow $703.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, $15.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window and have several relationships with correspondent banks which we estimate could provide an additional $55.0 million in funding. We have not applied for the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") of the FRB, but management continues to consider establishing an account with the FRB under the BTFP to further expand and diversify our funding capacity.



Total Available

Amount Used

Net Availability











Internal Sources









Free securities and other $ 159,350

$ -

$ 159,350 Insured cash sweep deposits 143,293

88,478

54,815











External Sources









Federal Home Loan Bank 703,008

-

703,008 Correspondent banks 55,000

-

55,000 Federal Reserve Bank 15,466

-

15,466











Total Liquidity $ 1,076,117

$ 88,478

$ 987,639

Capital – The Company and the Bank have opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework and, at March 31, 2023, the Company's consolidated leverage ratio amounted to 11.72% and the Bank's bank-only leverage ratio amounted to 9.62%. These levels exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized." Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") of $11.4 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the significant increases in market interest rates since March 2022. The composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $289.1 million, or 45.7% classified as available for-sale- while $343.5 million, or 54.30% of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity, at March 31, 2023. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 23.72% of our total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 25.48% and 29.10% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

As previously disclosed, the Company completed its acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank effective on January 1, 2023. Under the terms of the definitive agreement with Mechanics and Mechanics Bank, the Company paid a fixed amount of cash consideration. Although the Company has not finalized the exact amounts of the purchase accounting adjustments, the following table presents the estimated impact on certain financial information for the Company (in thousands, except per share data):



December 31

After Merger







Total assets $ 2,458,332

$ 2,780,808 Gross loans 1,511,312

1,715,126 Goodwill and other intangible assets 75,359

79,877 Total deposits 2,061,230

2,307,690 Total stockholders' equity 337,335

351,015







Common shares outstanding 5,353,906

5,353,906 Tangible common equity per share $ 16.25

$ 15.40 Common equity per share $ 30.32

$ 30.32

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates three loan production offices in Biloxi, Brookhaven, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank with and into the Company and the Bank, respectively, and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: potential recession in the United States and our market areas, the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto, increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior, fluctuations in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, the persistence of the inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions, our ability to successfully complete the conversion of the core data processing systems of Mechanics Bank into the core data processing system of the Bank, the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 75,655

$ 108,080

$ 153,899

$ 183,060

$ 53,199 Interest bearing bank balances 7,795

4,482

10,600

23,525

21,900 Federal funds sold 12,226

12,625

250

-

- Securities available for sale at fair value 289,075

278,315

229,886

234,397

217,858 Securities held to maturity 343,465

347,995

353,949

361,448

371,354



















Loans 1,725,309

1,511,312

1,313,568

1,232,762

1,218,428 Allowance for credit losses (23,219)

(14,132)

(13,953)

(13,913)

(15,868) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,702,090

1,497,180

1,299,615

1,218,849

1,202,560



















Premises and equipment 63,511

52,602

46,583

44,636

44,424 Interest receivable 10,938

10,070

9,764

8,020

8,637 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

43,684

43,684

43,684 Other intangible assets 12,506

8,393

3,665

3,832

3,999 Other 82,842

71,624

59,282

59,039

57,233



















Total assets $ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332

$ 2,211,177

$ 2,180,490

$ 2,024,848



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 546,715

$ 524,951

$ 542,951

$ 541,524

$ 494,496 Interest bearing deposits 1,705,251

1,536,279

1,271,551

1,251,444

1,292,855 Total deposits 2,251,966

2,061,230

1,814,502

1,792,968

1,787,351



















Federal funds purchased -

3,475

-

-

- Notes payable 9,016

9,555

20,093

13,880

40,668 Subordinated debt 29,669

26,235

26,341

26,341

26,341 Interest payable 1,348

825

980

812

1,137 Other 20,564

19,677

15,774

12,972

13,548 Total liabilities 2,312,563

2,120,997

1,877,690

1,846,973

1,869,045



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

175,000

175,000

175,000

- Common stock 1,619

1,606

1,606

1,597

1,598 Additional paid-in capital 61,251

61,164

60,935

60,751

60,658 Retained earnings 114,345

113,633

111,151

105,809

99,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income (11,389)

(14,068)

(15,205)

(9,640)

(6,158) Total stockholders' equity 354,506

337,335

333,487

333,517

155,803



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332

$ 2,211,177

$ 2,180,490

$ 2,024,848



















Common shares outstanding 5,395,780

5,353,906

5,353,963

5,322,699

5,325,542 Book value per share $ 30.73

$ 30.32

$ 29.60

$ 29.78

$ 29.26 Tangible book value per share $ 16.00

$ 16.25

$ 20.76

$ 20.85

$ 20.30



















Securities held to maturity (fair value) $ 293,556

$ 290,381

$ 292,184

$ 318,891

$ 348,011

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









For Three Months Ended

March

December

2023

2022 Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans $ 22,311

$ 18,233 Taxable securities 3,723

3,501 Tax-exempt securities 864

849 Federal funds sold 467

66 Interest bearing bank balances 18

11 Total interest income 27,383

22,660







Interest Expense





Deposits 3,335

719 Short-term borrowings 21

100 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

- Other borrowings 538

484 Total interest expense 3,894

1,303







Net Interest Income 23,489

21,357







Provision for Credit Losses 375

450







Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 23,114

20,907







Noninterest Income





Service charges on deposit accounts 2,637

2,586 Mortgage income 552

413 Interchange income 1,180

1,069 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 82

(222) Other 1,041

640 Total noninterest income 5,492

4,486







Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits 10,751

9,529 Net occupancy expenses 1,272

1,003 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,990

1,627 Other 5,475

5,145 Total noninterest expense 19,488

17,304







Income Before Income Taxes 9,118

8,089







Provision for Income Taxes 1,990

1,057







Net Income $ 7,128

$ 7,032















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.33

$ 1.31

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 22,311

$ 18,233

$ 15,354

$ 13,851

$ 14,532 Taxable securities 3,723

3,501

2,622

2,212

1,949 Tax-exempt securities 864

849

580

572

558 Federal funds sold 467

66

44

64

28 Interest bearing bank balances 18

11

7

14

10 Total interest income 27,383

22,660

18,607

16,713

17,077



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 3,335

719

1,054

1,099

1,133 Short-term borrowings 21

100

15

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

-

- Other borrowings 538

484

444

475

609 Total interest expense 3,894

1,303

1,513

1,574

1,742



















Net Interest Income 23,489

21,357

17,094

15,139

15,335



















Provision for Loan Losses 375

450

300

150

150



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 23,114

20,907

16,794

14,989

15,185



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,637

2,586

2,136

1,997

1,882 Mortgage income 552

413

588

740

682 Interchange income 1,180

1,069

1,109

1,177

987 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 82

(222)

(26)

(4)

- Other 1,041

640

1,581

1,049

1,508 Total noninterest income 5,492

4,486

5,388

4,959

5,059



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 10,751

9,529

8,469

5,842

7,869 Net occupancy expenses 1,272

1,003

912

832

817 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,990

1,627

1,415

1,470

1,378 Other 5,475

5,145

4,382

3,791

4,544 Total noninterest expense 19,488

17,304

15,178

11,935

14,608



















Income Before Income Taxes 9,118

8,089

7,004

8,013

5,636



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,990

1,057

1,663

1,908

1,159



















Net Income $ 7,128

$ 7,032

$ 5,341

$ 6,105

$ 4,477







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.33

$ 1.31

$ 1.00

$ 1.14

$ 0.85





















BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 Asset Quality

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022





















Nonaccrual Loans

11,764

11,359

10,890

11,617

12,851 Restructured Loans

4,675

4,703

4,820

4,993

1,932 OREO

878

875

949

955

1,545 90+ still accruing

7

-

-

4

136 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

12,649

12,333

11,839

12,576

14,533 Allowance for loan loss to total loans

1.35 %

0.94 %

1.06 %

1.13 %

1.30 % Allowance for loan loss to non-performing assets1

184 %

116 %

118 %

111 %

109 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.47 %

0.50 %

0.54 %

0.58 %

0.72 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.73 %

0.81 %

0.90 %

1.02 %

1.19 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.010 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.17 %

0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

168

464

260

1,912

1











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

5.45 %

6.38 %

8.91 %

8.98 %

8.94 % CET1 Capital

97,743

103,530

127,505

121,759

115,352 Tier 1 Ratio

16.60 %

17.87 %

21.92 %

22.73 %

9.82 % Tier 1 Capital

297,770

289,871

313,852

308,100

126,693 Total Capital Ratio

18.68 %

19.66 %

23.95 %

24.86 %

12.21 % Total Capital

335,224

318,872

342,805

337,013

157,561 Risk Weighted Assets

1,793,756

1,622,184

1,431,563

1,355,532

1,290,190 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.72 %

12.16 %

14.72 %

15.01 %

6.30 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,541,872

2,383,305

2,164,990

2,104,743

2,009,815























1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructed loans.





















2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.





