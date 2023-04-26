American Dream Guru, Tel K. Ganesan, Unleashes Revolutionary Blueprint for Saving Democracy and Tackling Global Challenges with Augmented Intelligence

Kyyba, Inc. founder's new book 'The Pursuit' in tandem with the Global Harmonic Resonance Project empowers entrepreneurs to create positive massive social impact.

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel K. Ganesan, the American Dream Guru, has released his latest work, "The Pursuit," which offers a groundbreaking blueprint for entrepreneurs to unleash the full potential of human creativity and augmented intelligence to save democracy and tackle global challenges.

American Dream Guru, Tel K. Ganesan (PRNewswire)

"The Pursuit" is more than just a call to action for budding entrepreneurs; it is a powerful tool that presents a new way of thinking about the world's most significant problems. By embracing abundance thinking, ADG believes we can overcome scarcity and create a positive social impact that resonates globally.

In line with this vision, the American Dream Guru movement is launching the Global Harmonic Resonance Project, an initiative that invites individuals to engage with AI and address humanity's biggest challenges. The project aims to empower entrepreneurs to think big and act while creating a positive impact on the world.

The Virtual Lounge series of virtual events offers a front-row seat to witness the magic of ADG in action as he inspires and empowers people worldwide to take part in this exciting movement.

The Kyyba group of companies is proud to support Ganesan's vision and share his message with the world. The ADG movement and its initiatives aim to promote entrepreneurship and AI advocacy, helping individuals create a positive social impact that resonates globally.

"The Pursuit" is now available on Amazon and other major stores worldwide. Visit ADG's website or social media channels to learn more about "The Pursuit" and the Global Harmonic Resonance Project. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of something truly special and make a positive impact on the world together.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jacqueline Easton

Jacquelinep@kyyba.com

(248) 254-4087.

